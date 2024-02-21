PAL gathers the country’s premier golfers for 75th Interclub

Philippine Airlines (PAL) gathers the country’s seasoned and emerging professional Filipino golfers and international players for the 75th PAL Interclub, the country’s longest-running and biggest amateur team golf championship.

The 75th PAL Interclub Golf Tournament, to be held this February to March 2024 in Cagayan de Oro, will have the theme “Soar to Diamond Skies”.

For its diamond anniversary, the tournament will be held from February 19 to March 4, 2024, at the Pueblo de Oro Golf & Country Club in Cagayan de Oro City and the Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon. The Seniors’ Division will take place from February 19 to 25, while the Men’s Regular Division will see action from February 27 to March 4.

Widely acknowledged as the national golf clubs championship, the PAL Interclub has been recognized as the starting point of almost all professional Filipino golfers today, honing their shots and swings at the PAL Interclub at various golf courses in Bacolod, Davao, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Clark, among many other local cities.

Players at the 64th PAL Interclub Golf Tournament held in Cagayan de Oro in 2011.

Andres Saldana of Alabang Team during the 66th PAL Interclub Golf Tournament held in Cebu in 2013.

Through the decades, the Interclub’s global allure has attracted over the decades generations of Filipino and foreign golfers who prepare year-long to participate in the annual pilgrimage to select golf courses around the Philippines.

Golf clubs prepare by practice-playing at tournament venues months before actual play, while taking side trips to nearby courses after the trophies have been awarded. The Interclub has spawned golf tourism to unparalleled levels, triggering economic activity around golf course communities.

The PAL Interclub’s stature derives from two factors: the high level of competition and the strong team spirit and fellowship among its players. The tournament takes on added shimmer this year for its diamond year edition with the return in full force of golf clubs from across the Philippines and around the world.