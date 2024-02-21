OPAPRU does not condone corruption in MILF decommissioning–Galvez

Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the agency does not condone any anomaly in the implementation of the decommissioning process for former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

He made this comment after three former MILF combatants aired their complaints during a hearing called by the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace Unification and Reconciliation chaired by Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada last February 20.

In the hearing, these individuals claimed that their commanders get around 50 percent of the P100,000 assistance given to them by the government.

“This government shall not tolerate any act of corruption or irregular transactions, more so those that undermines the well being of our MILF brothers and sisters. Rest assured that this isolated incident will be thoroughly investigated, and will be brought to the attention of the MILF leadership,” Galvez said.

Estrada and Galvez also advised the complainants to submit an affidavit to the Senate to formalize their allegations and state their specific claims, which will serve as basis for the conduct of a formal investigation into the matter.