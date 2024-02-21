NSA: Joint PHL-US air patrol meant to enhance maritime security in WPS

National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo M. Año said the February 19 joint air patrol by Filipino and American aircraft in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) was aimed at promoting maritime security and not meant to stir trouble as claimed earlier by China.

“The Philippines rejects China’s assertion that joint patrols with US forces in the WPS constitute stirring up trouble. Our engagements with the United States are well within our rights as a sovereign and independent nation, aimed at promoting maritime security and upholding international law,” he stressed.

The NSA also said the Philippines rejects any assertion made by other countries that undermine its legal and legitimate activities.

He emphasized that the joint air patrol between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the US Pacific Air Force is a lawful and routine exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability between allied forces and promoting regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The combined air patrol covered “areas 90 nautical miles west of Candon, Ilocos Sur and 50 nautical miles northwest of Lubang, [Occidental] Mindoro.”

It consisted of three PAF FA-50 light jet fighters and one US Pacific Air Force B-52 strategic jet bomber.

“The joint patrols conducted inside Philippine territory serve the purpose of enhancing maritime security, promoting regional stability, and upholding international law. These patrols help deter illegal activities, ensure freedom of navigation, and contribute to the protection of shared interests in the region,” he added.

Año also pointed out that international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), recognizes the sovereign rights of coastal states.

“We urge China to respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines conducted within its territory consistent with its national interests and international law,” he added.

Año also said that adhering to established legal frameworks is crucial for fostering peaceful relations, stability, and cooperation between the Philippines and China.

“Adherence to international norms is essential to the peaceful coexistence of neighboring states. Respecting and following international law is essential for maintaining peace, resolving disputes, and advancing our shared interests in the region,” he concluded.

Nothing illegal

In a related development, a PAF statement stressed that the Philippines did not violate any laws when its military aircraft conducted a “combined air patrol” with its American counterparts over WPS last February 19.

In a statement late Tuesday, Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the exercise took place well within the country’s territory.

“We were operating within our territory and within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone [EEZ],” she added.

Castillo said the combined air patrol is part of the third iteration of the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and US Indo-Pacific Command that took place last February 9.

“As pronounced by HQS [Headquarters] AFP, the MCA is in no way directed towards any country and the activity is in accordance with the international rules based order,” she added.

Castillo also said the air patrol is part of the PAF’s “commitment to enhance operational jointness and interoperability” with its allies, while promoting regional security and stability.