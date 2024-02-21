‘Lift restrictions on foreign stakes in rice, corn’

Economic policy advocacy group Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) is pushing for the removal of foreign investment restrictions in the rice and corn sectors to improve productivity and farmers’ income and reduce consumer prices.

This stance was presented during the second roundtable discussion on attracting foreign investments, sponsored by the House of Representatives Congressional Planning, Budget, and Research Department and the Committee Affairs Department. The discussions were moderated by Marikina City Rep. Stella Quimbo, the senior vice chairperson of the committee on appropriations.

FEF’s position, articulated by technical consultant Maria Charina Ubarra, a former House legislative officer, was supported by representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Investments, the Department of Agriculture, and the National Food Authority.

Ubarra told lawmakers that their position has a two-fold objective: to remove limitations on foreign investment in the rice and corn sectors and encourage foreign investments to develop and boost the sector’s productivity.

She pointed out existing restrictions in the Constitution and two laws—Republic Act (RA) 3018 and Presidential Decree (PD) 194—which should be repealed or amended to align with the goal of agricultural sector growth.

RA 3018, which limited the industry to Filipinos, was enacted on August 2, 1960.

Ubarra discussed the unique “time-lock delay” divestment requirement in PD 194, hindering foreign companies from expanding operations, as they would lose control after 30 years of operation. PD 194 was issued by the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. on May 17, 1973.

“The divestment requirement is a unique restriction to the Philippines and the rice and corn sectors, in particular. Foreign companies that have established operations in the country are hesitant to expand their operations as they near the divestment period, since they will lose control of their investments.”

Ubarra said foreign companies in the agriculture sector do not compete with local farmers because they are only buyers and users of local produce, which they transform into “high-end and high-value” products.

These firms, however, compete with local companies that also use rice and corn as raw materials, she added.

“Such competition, technology transfer, and assistance to farmers in turn bring about lower prices of rice and corn-based consumer products.”

She said other stakeholders in agriculture, like hog, poultry, and seafood producers, also benefit from such competition in terms of better quality feeds and access to technologies.

Ubarra said the Philippines is lagging behind its neighbors in rice production despite the fact that Thailand and Vietnam learned productive rice-growing practices from the International Rice Research Institute in Los Baños, Laguna.

The former House legislative officer urged lawmakers to repeal or amend RA 3018 and PD 194 to make them consistent with the goal of the Marcos administration of growing the agriculture sector.

For her part, Nueva Ecija Rep. Ria Vergara expressed surprise over the existence of the law nationalizing the rice and corn industries. Lawmakers called for its immediate repeal.

“I mean, this is a 1960s law that is no longer relevant. What have we done about it?” Vergara asked. “Up until now, we are not aware of it. Some of us were not even born then. We should repeal it immediately.”

Raquel Echague, who heads the resources-based industries service of the Board of Investments, echoed the reluctance of foreign companies to expand due to the ownership restrictions in existing laws.

“We have six companies with P4 billion in investments that are hesitant to expand due to the divestment requirement.”

She said liberalization should extend to downstream industries like the production of feeds for hogs, cattle, poultry, fish, and similar produce.

For his part, Christopher Ilagan of the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry said there are a number of American firms operating in the country that have expressed concern over the divestment requirement in PD 194.

“They continue to operate because of a lack of enforcement, but it has become an ethical issue for them.”