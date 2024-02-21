January BOP gap hits $740M, widest since February 2023

THE country’s balance of payments (BOP) position posted its largest deficit in nearly a year, according to the latest data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The data showed the BOP deficit reached $740 million in January 2024. This is the largest decline since the $895-million deficit in February 2023.

The BOP deficit in January 2024 was a reversal from the $3.1-billion BOP surplus recorded in the same month last year.

“The BOP deficit in January 2024 reflected outflows arising mainly from the National Government’s [NG] payments of its foreign currency debt obligations,” BSP said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the BOP data is expected to improve on the back of the proceeds of the national government’s foreign currency-denominated borrowings/debt from both commercial sources.

According to Ricafort, Overseas Filipino Worker remittances, revenues from Business Process Outsourcing firms, and tourism receipts will also boost the dollar inflows of the Philippines.

“Going forward, any improvement in BOP data and in GIR data for the coming months could still help provide greater cushion/support/buffer for the peso exchange rate vs. the US dollar especially vs. any speculative attacks,” Ricafort said.

“[This will also] help strengthen the country’s external position that, in turn, supports the relatively favorable credit ratings of 1-3 notches above the minimum investment grade that have been so far sustained despite the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020,” he added.

The BSP said the country’s BOP position reflected the decrease in the final gross international reserves (GIR) level to $103.3 billion as of end-January 2024 from $103.8 billion as of end-December 2023.

Notwithstanding the decline, the latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.7 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

The BSP said it ensures the availability of foreign exchange to meet balance of payments financing needs, such as for payment of imports and debt service, in extreme conditions when there are no export earnings or foreign loans.

The data also showed that this is six times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity, and 3.9 times based on residual maturity.

Short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.

