Growing gross domestic product (GDP) numbers spell economic progress. Leaders across the globe aim to expand their GDP to assure their population that the administration is doing the right thing to uplift the lot of every citizen.

But economic inequality disguises the rate of progress. The uneven distribution of income and opportunities among economic classes and groups remains a concern in nearly all nations in the world, including the United States.

Poverty is existent in many countries and we often hear about people trapped in that cycle because of unequal opportunities and uneven development, especially in the countryside.

The challenge for policy makers and lawmakers like me is how to bridge the divide to create an inclusive economy, and trim income disparity. The solutions to poverty and achieving an inclusive economy, of course, cannot be achieved overnight. The government, however, can take several mini-steps to provide equal economic and education opportunities—and narrow the income gap among groups and regions.

I personally believe that one way of achieving this noble goal is through the introduction of game-changers, or impactful infrastructure projects. I’ve written in this column early this month that the North South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project is one critical infrastructure project that could significantly alleviate the traffic congestion in Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces.

It is among those that promise to create major and lasting economic and social impacts by reducing travel time by half, fuel the growth and expansion of business and job opportunities, and entice more tourists and investors to come to Luzon.

Yet, Central and South Luzon’s development will not be meaningful if Mindanao and Visayas are left behind in terms of mega infrastructure projects.

Fortunately, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is very much aware of the infrastructure divide in the past. He committed to building more roads, bridges, ports and airports nationwide to bring Filipinos closer together.

“Let us build upon this achievement as we continue the unending work of building structures that will bring a better life and an invigorating future for all our fellow Filipinos,” he said in one of his earlier investment pitches.

Improved physical connectivity is vital to the nation’s development efforts, he added. “That is why the government is more determined than ever to pursue projects that would realize the dream of a stronger and more interconnected Philippines,” the President said.

I’m glad that one Cabinet member echoed Mr. Marcos’ push to physically connect the nation. She correctly pointed out that pursuing a major infrastructure project in Mindanao translates into the prioritization of the southern region. I am referring to the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP), which Budget Secretary Mina Pangandaman is fully backing.

“The DPTMP is a game-changing project that will transform the public transport landscape here in Davao and its nearby areas. …Thus, in response to the call of our beloved President, the DBM commits to exert all the necessary help and efforts to pull this project to the finish line,” said Ms. Pangandaman, who is a Maranao.

I fully agree with our Department of Budget and Management chief. The DPTMP is a 672-kilometer bus route network that will serve 29 interconnected routes with 400 articulated battery electric buses and more than 500 diesel buses. One can easily discern the economic impact and the employment opportunities to be created by this road network.

The partial operation of the DPTMP is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, while its full operation is seen by 2026, per an update from the Department of Transportation.

The DPTMP complements the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) that aims to improve mobility and connectivity in the entire island.

Once completed, the Mindanao railway project will connect Davao, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Cotabato, Zamboanga, Butuan, Surigao and Malaybalay in Bukidnon. Phase 1 (Tagum-Davao-Digos) spans over a hundred kilometers, with eight stations, and is expected to serve 122,000 passengers daily.

Other game changers are the infrastructure projects in Visayas, which the government is pursuing over the course of the Marcos administration’s term.

About 34 percent or 65 out of the 194 high-impact priority projects of the Marcos administration will be located in Visayas over the next six years. The projects have a combined investment of at least P1.7 trillion.

They include the Cebu Public Transport Modernization Project, the Metro Cebu Expressway, the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Inter-Island Link Bridge, the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project and the New Dumaguete Airport Development Project.

We all know the vast economic potential of the Visayas islands in sustainable tourism, information technology and business process management (IT-BPM), and renewable energy.

Its economic development through game-changing infrastructure projects, as well as those of Mindanao, will hopefully bring about economic inclusion and equal distribution of wealth and opportunities in our archipelago.