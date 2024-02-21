France awards Cardinal Tagle with highest honor

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has awarded Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, a member of the powerful Roman Curia of the Vatican, the highest merit for his “remarkable journey as a man of Church at the service of the common good.”

On behalf of Macron, French Ambassador to the Holy See Florence Mangin bestowed the Legion of Honor with the distinction of an officer to Cardinal Tagle last February 15.

The Legion of Honor is the highest order of merit in France bestowed to French citizens and foreigners who serve France and its ideals. The officer is the fourth in the class of five in French Legion of Honor.

France acknowledged Tagle’s work as the head or pro-prefect of the second section of the Dicastery for Evangelization, the first in the ranking of the Roman Curia under Pope Francis. The former Manila archbishop also presides the Interdicasterial Commission for Consecrated Religious, a part of the Roman Curia, too.

“By awarding you the Legion of Honor, France wishes to express its gratitude and admiration for your commitment to the service of the Gospel and the common good. You are a witness of hope and joy for the Church and the world,” Ambassador Mangin wrote in her X post.

Speaking in French during the awards ceremony, Ambassador Mangin looked back at the Cardinal’s intellectual and spiritual journey – from a young child who chose the vocation of priesthood, became a priest of Imus diocese, archbishop of Manila, a doctor in theology, a cardinal and leader of congregation for evangelization.

“Your journey is marked by concern for the poorest,” the French ambassador said during the ceremony inside her residence at the Villa Bonaparte.

She cited Tagle’s care for AIDS patients, victims of violence, natural disasters and drug addiction, as well as migrant workers.

“This focus on the peripheries has brought you close to Pope Francis,” she said, recalling that as archbishop of Manila in 2015, 6 million Catholic faithful attend the mass during the visit of Pope Francis.

By pioneering the concept of the Church as a “field hospital,” Pope Francis asked Cardinal Tagle to work with him in Rome as pro-prefect of the dicastery in charge of evangelization, the Ambassador noted.

As pro-prefect, Tagle is also responsible for seven French dioceses in the Caribbean, Africa and the Pacific. He is also close to the French association Anak Foundation and the Tulay ng Kabataan which helps vulnerable children in Manila, in collaboration with French priest Matthieu Dauchez.

Although Tagle’s responsibilities are focused in Asia and Africa, the French ambassador said Tagle did not neglect France and even presided the mass for the beatification of French national Pauline Jaricot in Lyon last May 2022.

“It is this journey, these commitments of yours, these qualities of soul and heart that the French Republic wishes to salute and honor by elevating you to the rank of Officer of the Legion of Honor.,” Ambassador Mangin said.

Cardinal Tagle thanked the French government for his appointment to the Order of the Legion of Honor.

Tagle said that while the French government recognized his personal work at the Holy See, he would like to interpret it as “an affirmation of the mission of the whole Church called evangelization.”

“This recognition urges us to constantly and joyfully share Jesus and his Gospel with all peoples of the world,” Tagle said in his French.

The Filipino cardinal also shared the honor to the “legions” who served with him – Pope Francis, the Dicastery for Evangelization, priests, religious men and women, apostolic life societies, missionary societies, French lay people, Anak Foundation-TNK, his family, former teachers, students, Imus diocese, Manila Archdiocese, and his family.

“Above all, I praise our greatest evangelizers: the poor, migrants and refugees who bear the face of Jesus calling us to justice, truth, love and peace. They teach us the gospel of hope and joy. They share the Gospel through their patience, perseverance and gentle smiles. They are often hidden, but they are very real. They are many. They are the Legion, the Legion of Honor,” he concluded.

Also present during the awards ceremony were Philippine Ambassadors to the Holy See Myla Macahilig, Philippine Ambassador to Italy Nathaniel Imperial, Brother Gerald Timoner, Master General of the Order of the Dominicans, Brother Gregory Ramon Gaston, Rector of the Philippine Pontifical Institute, Sister Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, Mrs. Geneviève Grégoire Mursia, President of the ANAK-TNK association, colleagues of Cardinal Tagle at the Dicastery for Evangelization and members of his family.

Image credits: Screen Grab/PCNE Facebook Page





