DOJ chief vows to go after culprits behind alleged cyanide fishing in Bajo de Masinloc

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) vowed Wednesday to look into the reported cyanide fishing of Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

In a statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the DOJ would coordinate and support other concerned government agencies in gathering evidence and building a strong legal case against those behind the destructive practice.

“Under the leadership of President Marcos Jr., the Philippines will not tolerate any actions that harm our environment or deprive Filipino people of their right to its use and beauty,” Remulla said.

He added that the DOJ has started exploring possible legal remedies and the gathering of evidence through collaboration with Philippine marine scientists in order to quantify the environmental and economic damage inflicted on the country’s coral ecosystem by said illegal activities.

Remulla also said the DOJ has also sought the advice of international law experts to explore legal strategies and forums.

“The impact on these coral reefs is devastating. These ecosystems are vital not only for marine biodiversity but also for the livelihoods of Filipino fisherfolk. We are committed to ensuring proper accountability for such acts,” Remulla said.

For his part, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said the recent report on the use of cyanide off Scarborough Shoal “serious as it is, needs a careful factual verification.”

He added that the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has been studying legal options on the West Philippine Sea on its own.

“But when the time is ripe, the OSG will collaborate with other relevant agencies, including the DFA, the DOJ, the NSC [National Security Council], and other key members of the National Task Force on the WPS,” Guevarra said.

“Any legal action must be supported by strong, solid, and competent evidence that can withstand the scrutiny of any international tribunal that is why all government agencies must work together and support each other to achieve the common goal of protecting the country’s sovereign rights in the WPS,” he added.

It can be recalled that in September 2023, Remulla said he would recommend to Malacañang the filing of cases against China for the destruction of coral reefs and harvesting of corals in the WPS.

Remulla noted that sufficient evidence have been gathered over the years to support the filing of a case against China.

“It’s a very ripe case for adjudication. I think we can go on and tap the best legal experts in the country to help us. We have access to the best environmental lawyers. We will pursue these cases against China because we have a lot of evidence,” Remulla pointed out.

The destruction of the marine environments within the country’s exclusive economic zones is being blamed on Chinese maritime militia vessels.