DMW pursuing civil damage from family of OFW Ranara’s teen killer

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Wednesday it would pursue civil damages against the family of the minor who was convicted of killing overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara.

“I have issued instructions to our Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait) to work with our retained legal counsel in filing a civil action for damages against the father of the convicted perpetrator,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac said in a brief statement.

The DMW official made the pronouncement after the Kuwait Appeal Court upheld the guilty verdict and sentence for the murder of Ranara.

Ranara’s teen killer is facing 1-year imprisonment for driving without a license and 15 years’ imprisonment for murder.

“We welcome the ruling of the State of Kuwait’s Appeal Court upholding the guilty verdict and sentence of 16 years’ imprisonment against the accused for the murder of OFW Jullebee Ranara,” Cacdac said.

He said they already informed Ranara’s family about the decision and assured them DMW will continue to provide them with assistance.

The burnt remains of the 35-year old Ranara were found in the desert in Kuwait in January 2023.

The 17-year old son of Ranara’s employer later confessed to committing the crime.