DA seeks US firm’s help to control Cecid flies in mangoes

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will invite experts from Sun & Earth Microbiology LLC, a Florida-headquartered biotechnology company, to help eliminate Cecid fly infestation that undermines Philippine mango production and export.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the DA is open to the idea of testing the products of Sun & Earth, whose chief executive officer, Guillermo William Vazquez, had earlier helped control Fusarium wilt in bananas—a fungus that causes discoloration and wilting that eventually kills the plant.

Laurel said in a statement that he is interested in products that will address Fusarium wilt that affects banana, abaca and coconut trees—all major agricultural exports of the Philippines. He is also keen on the United States-based company’s product to address the problem with rice bugs.

Sun & Earth plans to use biological microbes that had been successfully tested against the insects in Venezuela, Columbia and Vietnam to address Cecid fly problem in Palawan, where mango production on some 100,000 hectares of orchard had been affected. The US biotechnology company also uses biological control agents to paralyze Cecid flies.

The flies destroy up to 80 percent of mango fruits, with those affected showing brown scab-like spots. These pests usually start infesting mango trees shortly after flowering.

While Sun & Earth expressed some concerns about clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its customized products, DA Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro said the agency will discuss the matter with FDA.

The Philippines exported over P5 billion worth of fruits, including mangoes and avocados, last year on the back of higher demand from newly opened markets, the DA said last month.

The DA said the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) facilitated and recorded the export of 20,325.09 metric tons (MT) of mangoes, avocados and durians worth P5.167 billion.

Last year, the country shipped 12,548.49 MT of mangoes worth P2.9 billion, 3,045.6 MT of avocados valued at P377 million and 4,731 MT of durian worth P1.89 billion.

“The 2023 export [volume] figures showed a 316-percent increase for avocado, 109 percent for mango, and a significant 4,000 percent for durian, respectively compared to last year,” the DA said in a statement.

It noted that the BPI issued over 83,000 sanitary and phytosanitary certificates for the export of various agricultural products last year, as well as nearly 80,000 import clearances for the entry of foreign commodities.

“The bureau likewise helped open markets for durian exports to China, Hass avocados to South Korea and mangoes to Australia.”