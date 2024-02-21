Comelec’s withdrawal form merely a palliative measure

The “withdrawal of signature” form given by Comelec to those people who claimed they were deceived into signing the signature sheets of the highly controversial people’s initiative for charter change is just a palliative measure. It may ease their fear as to the consequences of their signatures, but signing the withdrawal form does not actually solve the problem.

Reports have it that the Comelec issued the withdrawal form when it was urged by Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to provide an option for those who want to withdraw their signatures.

The problem, however, is that the Comelec has no power to declare that the signature is already withdrawn once a person signs the said form because it has no jurisdiction over such document. Comelec may only receive and file such withdrawal forms without any action at all. Comelec does not even have the power to determine if the person withdrawing is the same person who signed on the signature sheets.

To remedy this situation, Comelec should return all these signature sheets to those people who submitted them to the Comelec as they are the ones who could properly identify the signatories to the said documents. In other words, the problem is between the people who initiated such signature sheets and those people who claimed to have been tricked or hoodwinked into signing them and now want to withdraw their signatures.

Meanwhile, Comelec should now stop taking any action on any matter related to any move to amend the charter through people’s initiative since it was “permanently enjoined” by the Supreme Court, in the 1997 case of Defensor-Santiago vs Comelec, from doing such acts until a valid law on initiative to amend the constitution is passed by Congress. Until now, such law has not yet been enacted.

In the same case, the Supreme Court ruled that the Comelec has no power to issue rules governing the conduct of such initiative since this power belongs to Congress pursuant to Section 2(2), Article XVII of the Constitution, which provides that “Congress shall provide for the implementation” of people’s initiative to amend the charter.



Atty. Romulo B. Macalintal is an election lawyer.