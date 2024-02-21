BEYOND RIDES AND DELIVERIES | A Look at how these Filipinos succeed in life with the help of Grab

Grab for many Filipino consumers is a safe, reliable, and cost-effective online marketplace that connects them with vital aspects of their everyday life – may it be in transportation, on-demand deliveries, and financial services.

Having established a strong presence in the Philippines for over a decade, Grab has developed a deep understanding of the dynamic needs of the local market – enabling it to introduce hyperlocal solutions that uplift the lives of its Filipino users. Consequent to this, Filipinos have increased their reliance on and appreciation of superapps like Grab, witnessing how this technology is making their life more seamless with just a few taps on their smartphones.

Today, Grab remains at the forefront of shaping digital mobility and on-demand deliveries in the Philippines as it offers its suite of services in more than a hundred cities across the country. The superapp experience, founded on Grab’s key services GrabCar, GrabTaxi, GrabFood, GrabMart, and GrabExpress, has allowed the leading superapp to redefine the modern Filipino lifestyle in a digital-first post-pandemic era.

Grab continues to outserve the evolving needs of its consumers, it becomes more indispensable in the lives of many Filipinos. This allows Grab to gain a strategic advantage in providing programs, initiatives, and solutions to empower its growing community of partners in the Philippines.

Grab recognizes the strong linkage between the quality of service it renders to its consumers and the welfare and social mobility of its partners. This continuously inspires Grab to leverage its growth, leadership, and tech expertise to be an effective vehicle of economic progress and an enabler of livelihood for every kuya and ate Grab. This is demonstrated by the success stories of partners like GrabCar Driver Erlita Lebosada, GrabFood Delivery-Partner Christofer Maglinao, and GrabFood Cyclist Sarah Aguja.

Erlita Lebosada: A Mother’s Drive Towards Success

Erlita Lebosada, a dedicated GrabCar driver-partner, has been a valuable member of the Grab driver community for over eight years. “Ang Grab ang pangunahin namin source of income ng tatlo kong anak. Bilang isang single mother, naging napaka-halaga sa akin na merong stable at maganda na kita para masiguro na ‘di lang kami nakakaraos sa araw-araw, kundi nakakapamuhay nang komportable.” After years of dedication and hard work, Erlita has finally achieved her dream of owning a six-seater Toyota Innova. Passengers who have the pleasure of riding with Erlita are in for a delightful experience, as she proudly operates her vehicle as a Hello Kitty-themed GrabCar – marrying her love for driving and the global feline icon by adorning her vehicle with her personal collectibles. “Mahalaga na masaya ang mga pasahero kaya maliban sa safe na pag-dadrive at magandang service, nakakatuwa na nakapagbibigay tayo ng ngiti ‘pag nakikita nila si Hello Kitty. Masaya ako na makapag-bigay nang maginhawang transportasyon sa mga commuter kasama ang mga collectibles ko. At syempre, nakakagagalak na naitataguyod ko ang aking pamilya sa pamamagitan ng passion ko na ito.”

With her Hello Kitty-themed GrabCar, Erlita proudly drives around the metro ferrying passengers as she provides for her three young children

Erlita, a single mother, emphasizes the significance of the work flexibility provided by Grab. This flexibility allows her to manage her time effectively, prioritizing her responsibilities as a mother above all else. She appreciates the autonomy Grab offers, stating, “Sa Grab, wala akong boss kaya hawak ko ang oras ko. Dahil dito, natutukan ko ang aking mga anak habang pinapanatili ko ang aking hanap-buhay.”

Christofer Maglinao: Dreams Achieved One Delivery at a Time

In an ADB study in 2023, it was revealed that the average daily income of GrabFood delivery-partners is approximately double the minimum wage, allowing them to effectively enjoy above-par earnings on the platform. This optimal earnings potential continues to attract Filipinos aspiring for a better life for themselves and their families.

Among them is former ice cream agent and ukay-ukay seller Christofer Maglinao – a GrabFood delivery-partner. “Okay naman po ang kita ko noon, pero sa GrabFood bilang rider, mas natutustusan ko po ang pangangailangan ng aking pamilya, lalo na pagdating sa maintenance medicine ng aking mga magulang.” Christofer serves as his family’s primary provider. Now in his fourth year as a delivery-partner, Christofer looks back at key milestones he was able to achieve thanks to his dedication to his livelihood. Among those that he takes most pride in is sending his siblings to school and being able to sustain his family’s day-to-day essentials.

As a proud owner of his motorcycle, Christofer now plies the road more confidently as he inches closer to his dreams one delivery at a time – with his next stop being buying his family’s very own home.

Sarah Aguja: A Champion Peddling Through the Metro

Sarah Aguja was named Padyak Champion 2023 by The Mobility Awards, recognizing her exemplary work as a cyclist and delivery-partner

Sarah Francesca Aguja, a dedicated GrabFood delivery-partner since June 22, 2019, transitioned from the corporate world to prioritize her mental well-being. She appreciates the flexible schedule Grab offers, allowing her to enjoy hobbies and time with loved ones. Sarah’s main goal is to support her parents, her mother with chronic diseases, and her retired father. Her role at GrabFood not only covers their daily needs but also allows her to save for emergencies and leisure activities. As a member of the Grab cycling group, she enjoys special incentives and welfare programs like insurance packages – empowering her to brave the roads of the metro with an extra layer of safety and protection.

Aguja has recently been honored with the prestigious title of Padyak Champion by The Mobility Awards. This accolade is exclusively bestowed upon the most exceptional cyclist messengers and delivery riders who are involved in on-demand and parcel delivery services. This accomplishment serves as a powerful endorsement of their extraordinary dedication and superior performance in the delivery industry, all while upholding sustainable transportation methods.

““Malaki po ang pasasalamat ko na ako ay naging isang GrabFood Cyclist. Dahil dito, natutustusan ko at nasusuportahan ko ang aking pamilya. Bukod dito, nakakapag travel din ako na isa sa mga kinahihiligan ko. Katulad ng Grab, hindi po ako tumitigil sa paghahanap ng paraan para mas mapabuti pa ang aking hanapbuhay. Sa pamamagitan ng aking pagde-deliver, ako rin po ay unti-unti na rin na nakakapag invest sa mga negosyo at stocks,”Aguja proudly shares.

A Viable Livelihood for Kuya and Ate Grab

The aspirations of Grab partners revolve around a central theme – to attain a brighter future for themselves and those that they hold dear in life. This reality serves as a polestar for Grab in growing and sustaining a robust marketplace that is best positioned to provide a viable livelihood to every partner.

Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz shares, “It is a common view that Grab is a towering figure in the Philippine tech and mobility industry. And this stature transcends mere business figures for us – it is a meaningful quest to lift as many more Filipinos with us as we sustain our ecosystem’s growth. This is why Grab is committed to striving each day to be the best superapp for the everyday Filipino because thousands of individuals, like Erlita, Christofer, and Sarah, depend on us to lead the way.”