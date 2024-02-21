Atienza reminds NGAs, LGUs to keep DENR geohazard maps handy in disaster mitigation

Former Deputy Speaker and BUHAY party-list Rep. Lito Atienza on Wednesday called on relevant national government agencies and local government units (LGU) to utilize the geohazard maps crafted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to mitigate the risk of catastrophic events like the recent landslide in Davao de Oro province that claimed the lives of 98 individuals.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the landslide at the Apex mining site in Davao de Oro. Events like this could have been prevented if concerned government agencies had been properly implementing the geohazard maps that the DENR has developed and distributed to identify the landslide and flood-prone areas across the country. When we were Environment Secretary in 2007, we pushed for the preparation and speedy completion of these geohazard maps, precisely to ensure that these identified danger areas would be off-limits to residents and the general public,” Atienza said in a statement Wednesday.

From 2007 until he left in December 2009, Atienza had instructed the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to fast track and immediately identify high-risk areas that are susceptible to natural occurrences, such as earthquakes, flash floods, and landslides.

“We know that even after our term, this vital program was completed, and eventually

distributed to local government units and other government agencies for land use planning, relocation, disaster mitigation, and relief operations. All they have to do is follow these geohazard maps, which we know could temper the impact of natural calamities and save countless lives,” Atienza said.

“Being a tropical country that is regularly visited by typhoons and other weather disturbances, these geohazard maps are an essential life saving tool that every government agency and local government unit should have and utilize,” he added.

Earlier, the Makabayan bloc filed House Resolution 1587, calling for a probe into the devastating landslide in Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao De Oro.