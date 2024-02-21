57 House members sign manifesto against Mindanao ‘independence’

A total of 57 House members, 53 of whom are from Mindanao, signed a manifesto rejecting former president Rodrigo R. Duterte’s proposal for an independent Mindanao.

The lawmakers emphasized national unity, rejection of secession, and commend President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s efforts for Mindanao development. They also stressed the importance of upholding the Constitution and called for legal action against those fostering disunity, even as they expressed commitment to a united, equitable, and thriving Philippines.

“We signed the manifesto as one voice, one nation, rejecting all calls for the secession of Mindanao. We will not be a party to an unconstitutional proposal to break the territorial integrity of the Philippines. We make our intentions known as Mindanao lawmakers,” said Lanao del Norte Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, one of the signatories and also the chairman of the House Committee on Muslim Affairs.

Duterte and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez called for an independent Mindanao, which has drawn so much criticism and flak from so many sectors in the Philippines.

“We, the elected representatives of Mindanao in the House of Representatives, firmly oppose the calls for the secession of Mindanao from the Republic of the Philippines. Our stance is deeply rooted in our belief in national unity, the power of inclusive development, and the promise of a peaceful, progressive future for all Filipinos, including the indigenous people of Mindanao,” the manifesto read.

“Mindanao’s vibrant cultural diversity represents the nation’s broader principle of unity in diversity. We stand for fostering understanding and collaboration across all communities within the framework of the Republic, enriching our shared national identity and heritage,” it added.

The lawmakers acknowledged the critical role of Mindanao in the national economy, with an appreciation of the “significant steps taken by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to prioritize development in our region.”

“His administration’s focus on enhancing infrastructure, agricultural revitalization, and economic empowerment in Mindanao is pivotal. These efforts aim to ensure that progress reaches every corner of Mindanao, contributing to the nation’s overall growth and stability,” the manifesto read.

“Our pursuit of peace and security is aligned with the government’s commitment to reconciliation and the empowerment of the BARMM. We believe that lasting peace is achieved through dialogue, mutual respect, and inclusive governance, under the banner of our sovereign nation,” it added.

They said that the challenges facing Mindanao and the entire country demand collective action and shared responsibility.

“We commend the Marcos administration’s dedication to addressing disparities and fostering a more inclusive development model. These initiatives reinforce our conviction that the aspirations of Mindanaoans for autonomy, recognition, and development can be realized more effectively within the context of a united and sovereign Philippines,” they added in the manifesto.

The members of the House of Representatives also expressed unwavering commitment to the importance of upholding the Constitution and the rule of law.