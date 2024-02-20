Why resolutions fail and simple ways to achieve your goals

JANUARY is now behind us and the second month of the year has begun; but, how are you faring with your resolutions?

Making resolutions is similar to goal-setting. Your goals may include saving more money, lowering your overspending, getting fit and healthy, removing bad debts, obtaining financial solutions that genuinely suit your needs or planning for retirement.

Here are a few reasons why you cannot keep your resolutions; and the simple solutions to address them.

Setting vague and unrealistic goals, e.g. “I will save more money next year” or “The monies I save will be set aside to pay off my credit card debts moving forward.” Instead, aim for “I earn P20,000 per month therefore: I’ll set aside P5,000 to pay off my credit card debts despite the minimum amount due is only P2,800; P10,000 will go to fixed expenses; and, P5,000 to my savings or investments.” The more precise your objectives are, the more likely you will adhere to them.

Your brain is programmed to shy away from mentally taxing and labor-intensive tasks. Planning how you will achieve your goals and breaking them down into smaller tasks will make it easier to resist the urge to give up. You create small wins as you go forward.

Relying on your motivation to help you carry out your resolutions. This is unsustainable because decision-making requires willpower. Eva Krockow, a lecturer at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, discovered that your brain processes over 35,000 judgments per day. Thus, you will lose the drive over time since your “willpower bank account” has been depleted due to “decision fatigue.”

The straightforward solution is to avoid tempting yourself. For example, if you can’t manage your impulse buying habits, it is advisable to avoid shopping. Willpower works in the same way as our body’s muscles. It ought to be reinforced since merchants prod you to spend more money even before you step inside their establishments.

Not tracking your development. The fitness industry live by the proverb “Progress over perfection.” This is where your habits will come into play. In fact, shopping whenever you experience bad feelings might become a habit; known as retail therapy.

You have to create a daily to-do list, adopt that micro routine and track your progress every week. Remember to have it somewhere visible when you get up, during the day and before bedtime. This creates a “nudge,” a behavioral economics term that guides your decisions toward the desired conclusion. You motivate yourself to make better decisions toward your goals by establishing an environment that stimulates your behavior.

Wishing for change is insufficient; you have to put in the work. Any type of change will be difficult at first, especially if you are developing new habits. It is almost guaranteed that there will be days when you want to quit and return to the way things were. Knowing your “why” should drive you to pursue no matter what.

When you see advancement toward a project or personal goal, you are sending surges of dopamine, or “happy hormones,” to your body. This gives a sense of accomplishment and motivates you to persist in going until you realize your goals.

This also allows you to incrementally change your behaviors since small daily changes, combined with constant effort, will eventually have a substantial impact on how you live and what you want to accomplish.

