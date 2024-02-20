Why add Lanao Sur to your bucket list?

LANAO del Sur province boasts the enchanting city of Marawi, which offers a picturesque destination that showcases the country’s diverse beauty. The iconic Lake Lanao, nestled between imposing mountain ranges, and the Grand Mosque, symbolizing Islamic sanctuary, are among the most notable attractions in Marawi. The province has undergone significant changes, blending cultural heritage with modern indulgences, making it a captivating place to visit.

The Ridge Hotel is one of the finest buildings in the province, boasting state-of-the-art facilities, a culinary haven curated by a talented chef, reliable WiFi, and elegant function rooms. The staff of tourism and hotel management graduates ensure a professional and welcoming atmosphere.

Heaven Road is a favored hangout for locals and visitors, showcasing the province’s ability to blend tradition with modernity. Several cafes offer breathtaking views along this panoramic hill, connecting Mindanao State University to the provincial capital. Vloggers capture the scenic landscapes, earning Heaven Road the moniker “Baguio of Mindanao.”

With Bo’s Coffee, Haven Coffee and Tea, Cafe Sindaw, and Altitude Café, the province has a vibrant café culture that’s hard to miss.

Bo’s Coffee, with its grand outlet at Heaven Road, provides a 360-degree view of Marawi City, incorporating traditional Maranaw architectural elements. Haven Coffee and Tea, owned by a visionary entrepreneur, offers a unique culinary experience with al fresco dining and picturesque views.

Sarimanok Road offers Maranaw crafts, antiques, and halal eateries, making it the perfect souvenir spot. The city’s prosperity is evident, with security guards replacing armed enforcers, reflecting a safer and more welcoming environment.

Entrepreneurs continue to invest in the cities in Lanao del Sur, specifically Marawi, creating employment opportunities and fostering economic growth. The city attracts educated youth and healthcare professionals, contributing to its resurgence.

Governor Mamintal A. Adiong Jr. is prioritizing peace and order and infrastructure. Mayor Majul Gandamra’s will is palpable. He imposes strict policies in the city. He bans the liquor business.

A short ride from Marawi, Tamparan is a dynamic community with 28 mosques and residents proudly donning Islamic attire. With a progressive governance system, they envision themselves as the agro-ecotourism and commercial center of Lanao del Sur.

With Marawi at its heart, Lanao del Sur is a haven that beckons travelers to explore its rich tapestry of culture, nature and progress. It’s time to plan your trip and experience the charm of this captivating destination for yourself.