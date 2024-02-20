WHERE EDUCATION MEETS LIFE | SM Scholarship helps shape real-world-ready scholars

We’re familiar with how scholarships open the door to academic dreams, alleviating financial burdens and allowing for focused studies. Yet, their significance goes beyond the classroom. Scholarships, such as those provided by SM Foundation, are not just educational opportunities; they ignite personal growth, empowerment, and the realization of potential.

The educational support nurtures essential life skills such as resilience, responsibility, and resourcefulness, vital for navigating both school and life’s complexities. SM scholars Angela Sibayan and Joyson Abucay prove just this.

Choosing to move forward

SM Scholar and Saint Louis University alumna Angela graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering (BSECE), capping off her college years filled with academic achievements, leadership roles, and meaningful student life.

Angela was at a crossroads after her mother’s sudden passing during her final year in high school. She was then leaning towards making the ‘practical’ decision of discontinuing her education as they only had enough from his father’s senior citizen pension.

Fueled by the love and support of her father, Angela persevered through the application process with just ten days before the qualifying exam.

“I firmly believe that opportunities rarely knock at a person’s doorstep twice. Regardless of the obstacles and hardships we face, it’s crucial to give our best effort with the resources at hand. Through the application process, I’ve come to understand that no matter the circumstances, determination and perseverance can propel us towards our life goals.”

The scholarship formed a launchpad where her dreams of developing her skills and improving their life will take off. With the financial weight off her shoulders and love for learning, she freely explored and experienced what college has to offer—from leading school organizations, joining an internship at an international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, and presenting their research in Thailand to graduating with an award.

“Because of the benefits of the scholarship, I was able to fully appreciate and explore every course and lesson taught in our program. It pushed me to persevere academically and improve other aspects of my personal life such as interpersonal, communication, leadership, and organizational skills,” she said.

SM Foundation also stood beside Angela when she hit some hurdles. She recalled, “I strived to get back on focus and perform with the best I could do. This taught me to be hands-on and helped me develop my technical skills. If it were not for the support and encouragement of SM Foundation, I would not be able to come back stronger and achieve more than what I have anticipated.”

Looking back, Angela emphasizes the impact that the scholarship brought into her life, and expresses a desire for others to experience similar opportunities. She imparts valuable advice to future applicants, echoing the wisdom of SM Group founder Henry “Tatang” Sy, Sr.: “Success doesn’t happen overnight, and there’s no shortcut for hard work. Moreover, we must extend a helping hand to others in society with whatever resources we can offer.”

Reinventing one’s self

SM Scholar Joyson from Baguio City rewrites his journey, dreaming bigger amidst receiving the SM College Scholarship.

Following the footsteps of Angela is SM scholar Joyson Abucay, also enrolled in Saint Louis University, Baguio City.

For Joyson, receiving the scholarship marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life. No longer content to merely observe from the sidelines, he felt empowered to take charge of his own destiny. “It empowered me to shift my perspective from feeling like a background character to acknowledging my potential as the protagonist of my own story,” he shares. This newfound self-belief ignited a passion for pursuing ambitious goals, ones that extend far beyond the classroom.

The SM Foundation Scholarship, for Joyson, represents more than just financial assistance; it’s a springboard to a future filled with possibilities. He envisions himself not just as a dedicated educator, but also as a leader in the field of education, aspiring to roles such as a school principal or dean. Furthermore, he sees opportunities to leverage his expertise to influence education policy at the national level, with aspirations of potentially serving as a Secretary of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

