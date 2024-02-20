TVIRD unit extends aid to areas hit by landslide

Greenstone Resources Corp. said it has mobilized its emergency response team (ERT) to conduct relief operations and provide initial post-trauma assistance to areas affected by the landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro.

A wholly-owned affiliate company of TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc. (TVIRD), the Greenstone ERT team led by Safety and Health Manager Aldrin Arieta was dispatched to Gold Mining Village, Zone 1, Barangay Masara.

In a statement, Greenstone said it promptly organized a company-wide donation drive across all departments for unused clothing, and procured relief goods. Following this, the company immediately mobilized in Davao de Oro to conduct “OPLAN: Tabang Masara” for affected households and residents.

“We are Filipinos. Our culture is rooted in resiliency and helpfulness. That is why we heeded the call to aid our friends and industry colleagues, especially the communities who needed immediate help,” stated Arieta.

During the relief operations, the ERT provided practical assistance by distributing relief goods to household evacuees and responding to the needs of landslide survivors. Additionally, team members are trained in mental health awareness, enabling them to offer comfort to individuals, including families of the victims, through initial post-trauma relief to aid in their recovery from the traumatic experience.

Greenstone is the newest member of the TVIRD Group of Companies. In recent history, the group launched :OPLAN: Caraga,” providing assistance to people affected by Typhoon Odette in the Province of Dinagat Islands.

Sister companies operating the Agata Nickel and Balabag Gold-Silver Projects also extended relief to communities in Caraga and the Zamboanga Peninsula during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The joint operation, involving Greenstone and the Villar SIPAG Foundation, assisted approximately 12,000 households.