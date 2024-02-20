Matthew 14:17-21: “We have only five loaves of bread and two fish. Taking the five loaves and the two fish and looking up to heaven, he gave thanks and broke the loaves. Then he gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the people. They all ate and were satisfied, and the disciples picked up 12 basketfuls of broken pieces that were left over.”

Some believe that this event was an unexplainable, unknowable divine miracle. Others attribute the “Feeding of the Five Thousand” to a “miracle” of human kindness in which those that had brought food gave to those that needed food with the result of more food being left over than the disciples started with. Still other people believe that Jesus of Nazareth had a special ability, since matter and energy can be transformed into each other, to duplicate the matter in the bread and fish could be into becoming more of each.

It is not of any importance what you accept as the explanation. The point is that this is an example of the “Multiplier Effect” that manifests itself in physics, in military science, economics, sociology, public health, and other disciplines. One textbook definition is “the effect of a relatively minor factor in precipitating a great change.”

A practical perspective suggests that when you take action, the outcome is receiving more than what you invested. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the results can be either positive or negative.

In 1789 the US Congress decided to begin paying senators and representatives $6 for each day they attended a session. This “pitiful sum,” complained Kentucky’s Richard Mentor Johnson, “certainly would not attract a talented gentleman.” Opponents feared that higher pay would attract scoundrels, not statesmen. South Carolina’s Benjamin Huger calculated such a salary to be just “about sufficient to excite the greed of a third-rate county court lawyer.”

An expansion to the general multiplier effect concept is the “Force Multiplier.” In physics, a force multiplier such as a gear, pulley, or lever increases the amount of force you can place on an object. If you want to lift something with a weight of 100N, you have to pull with a force equivalent to 100N. Using a simple two-wheel pulley arrangement to lift that weight, you can lift it by pulling with half the force or 50N.

Yet another example. Nuclear fission is incredibly efficient, providing almost 8,000 times more energy than traditional fossil fuels. This means that it requires less fuel to generate the same amount of energy, resulting in less waste and more efficiency.

In military terms, a force multiplier makes a military force more effective. A fleet of drone craft can simplify reconnaissance to where a handful of analysts can do the work of hundreds. Vladimir Lenin gave the clearest example of a military force multiplier: “One man with a gun can control 100 without one.” Or, “One government official with a keyboard stroke can delete all your Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).”

In economics, the multiplier effect is “the consequence of a relatively small change in one economic factor inducing a disproportionate increase or decrease in another such as gross national product.” Remember, do something, and the result is that you get out more than you put in.

Thailand’s tourism industry started to take off in the mid-1980s when the country started its global tourism promotion. The government closely studied the industry and after several years discovered that for every one US dollar ($1) of global advertising, the industry generated $1.34 in revenue. The Multiplier Effect. Naturally, the government increased the advertising expenditure to the point where arrivals doubled from 1995 to 10 million by 2005 and Thailand’s tourism became self-sustaining.

By wisely allocating resources instead of indulging in reckless spending like many governments tend to do, one can effectively enhance their wealth. A pertinent example would be the Biden administration and the US government.

“While Q4 GDP—2023—rose by $329 billion, a respectable number, what is much more disturbing is that over the same time period, the US budget deficit rose by more than 50 percent, or $510 billion. In other words, it now takes $1.55 in budget deficit to generate $1 of growth, and it takes over $2.50 in new debt to generate $1 of GDP growth.”

—Jeffrey A. Tucker.

“The more your money works for you, the less you have to work for money.”

—Idowu Koyenikan.

E-mail me at mangun@gmail.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis provided by AAA Southeast Equities Inc.