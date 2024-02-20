STI income more than doubled in 6 months

STI Education Systems Holdings Inc., the operator of a network of private schools in the Philippines, said its income for the first six months of its fiscal year more than doubled to P517.83 million from the previous year’s P223.43 million.

The company said its financial results during its fiscal first half which ended on December 31, 2023 were mainly driven by the rise in overall student enrollment.

STI’s gross revenues reached P1.95 billion, higher by 36 percent than the previous year’s P1.43 billion.

In the October to December quarter, its income jumped by 83 percent to P498.07 million from the previous year’s P271.04 million.

Revenues, meanwhile, grew 38 percent to P1.3 billion from the previous year’s P938.48 million.

The company said enrollment in its schools breached the six-digit mark as the number of students for school year (SY) 2023-2024 reached almost 120,000 compared to 94,312 enrollees in SY 2022-2023, representing an increase of 27 percent.

Enrollment in programs regulated by the Commission on Higher Education rose 25 percent to more than 83,000 students compared to enrollees in SY 2022-2023 of over 66,000.

A total of 103,982 of the entire student population of 119,543 enrolled in schools operated by the STI Education Services Group. The rest were students of iACADEMY and STI West Negros University.

STI Holdings’ financial year is consistent with its academic calendar which begins on July 1 and concludes on June 30 of the following year.

As of end-December, the group’s total assets rose to P16.01 billion from P15.08 billion in June. The increase was driven by the P670.1-million increase in receivables and the P208.6-million increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Receivables from students as of December went up to P891 million from P591.3 million in June.

Receivables from the Department of Education for the senior high school vouchers also registered an increase of P409.9 million, STI said.