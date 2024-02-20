‘Steady easing of inflation may spur 100 bps rate cut’

THE sustained slowdown in month-on-month inflation could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to cut rates by 100 basis points (bps) this year, according to Standard Chartered Bank.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Standard Chartered Bank Economist and FX Analyst Jonathan Koh told reporters that the first cut of 25 bps is expected to happen in June. The cut of the remaining 75 bps is expected to be done in increments of 25 bps in the succeeding meetings in the second semester.

Koh said the reduction in the country’s policy rate is the largest decline expected by the multinational bank among Asean member countries. This is because the country was also the most aggressive in terms of raising interest rates.

“The BSP actually hiked the most aggressively in the region, followed probably by Bank Indonesia. And one of the key reasons both central banks hiked was probably currency stability. So in a way, [it’s] trying to keep dollar-peso contained because that fits into imported inflation, which could lead to a dis-anchoring of inflation expectations,” Koh said.

“I think that was what the BSP was really trying to arrest last year. So once that pressure on dollar-peso actually fades—which we think it will because of Fed cutting—then you can actually unwind some of that,” he also said.

However, Koh said the BSP is not expected to give up its “hawkish rhetoric completely” given risks such as rice prices. Koh noted that rice prices remain elevated amid slowing inflation.

Earlier, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed rice price inflation experienced by All Income Households averaged 22.6 percent, the highest since the 22.9 percent posted in March 2009.

Rice inflation rose to 24.8 percent for the poorest Filipinos or the Bottom 30 percent of households. This is the highest in the series which began in 2013.

“For them to give up the hawkish rhetoric completely, I think it is probably still a bit early because there are actually still upside risks for the Philippine economy,” Koh said.

“You have to watch, for example, as I noted, the rice prices earlier, how that really fits through into the Philippine economy. You still have things like electricity prices which could go higher because of the Supreme Court decision last year,” he also said.

However, if the BSP cuts policy rates, this will help the economy benefit from the structural reforms that stemmed from the passage of laws such as the Foreign Investment Act.

Koh said tight monetary policy rate environment has prevented the country from benefiting from these reforms. The BSP raised policy rates by 450 bps since 2022.

The loosening of monetary policy will also boost consumption and encourage the appetite of Filipinos for loans.

Koh said loans are growing at about 6 percent to 7 percent year-on-year in terms of economic activity for business loans due to high interest rates. This is lower than the historical average of 10 percent to 12 percent.

