Solons warn Quiboloy of possible arrest if he snubs House inquiry for the 4th time

The House of Representatives declared its readiness Tuesday to enforce contempt measures and issue an arrest order against televangelist Apollo Quiboloy should he continue to ignore the subpoena issued by the lower chamber.

Rep. Rodge Gutierrez from the 1-RIDER Partylist highlighted the House Committee on Legislative Franchises’ preparedness to take action if Quiboloy persists in evading the summons.

“If he is absent again in the next hearing, I think the committee is ready to cite him in contempt and seek his subsequent arrest,” Gutierrez, a lawyer by profession, stated during a news conference, emphasizing the importance of Quiboloy’s presence to address alleged violations committed by Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), believed to be owned by Quiboloy.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Gus Tambunting, is currently deliberating on a bill aimed at revoking SMNI’s legislative franchise.

Quiboloy had disregarded at least three invitations, leading to the issuance of a subpoena requiring his attendance at the March 12 hearing.

The subpoena was signed by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, Tambunting, and House Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

Gutierrez, the author of the franchise revocation bill, stressed that Quiboloy’s personal presence is necessary to answer questions regarding the network’s violations.

PBA Partylist Rep. Margarita Nograles echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of due process and Quiboloy’s right to address the allegations.

“It is only right that Pastor [Quiboloy] should come to answer the questions related to him and his own personal knowledge. We hope he attends so that he can speak about the issues concerning the franchise,” said Nograles.

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong underscored the seriousness of issuing subpoenas, noting that they are reserved for uncooperative individuals who dismiss the authority of the House.

“Well, I’m not a lawyer, but there’s a saying among lawyers, ‘flight is an admission of guilt,’ right? We only issue subpoenas if the respondent is uncooperative, if continuously dismissing the power of the House of Representatives as granted by the Constitution,” Adiong said.

He emphasized that the hearing provides the ideal opportunity for individuals or organizations to defend themselves against allegations of violations they may have committed.

“This is a perfect way for the Pastor to really share his perspective with the public. Because what he needs to defend here, I think, is the franchise of SMNI. So, as I mentioned, I would like to reiterate, we don’t take the issuance of subpoenas lightly. We only issue subpoenas if there is a deliberate dismissal, rejection, or ignoring of the invitation of the HOR [House of Representatives],” Adiong emphasized.

Aside from its failure to adhere to the terms of its congressional franchise, SMNI faces allegations of spreading “fake news” and engaging in red-tagging.