SM Prime 2023 income surges despite economic headwinds

Shopping mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc. said its income in 2023 grew 33 percent to P40 billion from the previous year’s P30.1 billion.

Consolidated revenues came in at P128.1 billion, some 21 percent higher than last year’s P105.8 billion. Consolidated operating income grew by 24 percent to P61.3 billion from the previous P49.2 billion.

“The favorable result we achieved in 2023 reflects the strong support and trust from our tenants and customers despite the economic challenges encountered in 2023. We continue to see this growth momentum this year as we pursue our expansion plans in our key businesses, and explore new opportunities to expand our businesses,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

SM Prime’s mall business now accounts for 56 percent of the company’s consolidated revenues. It posted a 30 percent growth in revenues to P71.9 billion in 2023 from P55.4 billion in 2022.

The company’s mall rental income rose by 24 percent to P61.3 billion from the previous P49.7 billion.

SM Prime’s residential business group, led by SM Development Corp, recorded an 8 percent growth in revenues to P43.1 billion from P40.1 billion.

Reservation sales stood at P102 billion for the entire year, the company said. This translates to more than 21,000 residential units sold in 2023.

SM Prime’s other key businesses, which include offices, hotels, and convention centers, reported P13.1 billion in revenues in 2023, a 26-percent increase from P10.3 billion in 2022.

The company said its office unit posted P6.8 billion in revenues, while hotels and convention centers unit contributed P6.3 billion in 2023.

SM Prime is looking at allotting P100 billion for its capital expenditure program for 2024, or P10 billion more from the previous year’s committed amount of P90 billion.