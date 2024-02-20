SM Hotels and Conventions sees 42% revenue rise in 2023

SM Prime Holdings Inc.’s hotel and conventions unit generated P6.3 billion in unaudited revenues last year, up a substantial 42-percent from the P4.8 billion in unaudited revenues in 2022. Last year’s revenues were some 19 percent higher than the P5.3 billion in revenues recorded in 2019, prior to Covid’s impact on the global tourism industry.

Financial results shared by SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. with the BusinessMirror showed the increase in the unit’s revenues last year were largely driven by the massive 49-percent climb in the convention average rate per square meter from 2022, and the 15-percent rise in average room rate versus 2022. In 2019, their hotels’ average daily rate was around P5,400.

In terms of occupancy, SMHCC said their hotels recorded an 8.8-percentage point uptick in average occupancy from 2022, while the convention centers and event spaces registered a 10.7-percentage point rise vs 2022. The company could not reveal absolute numbers for 2022 and 2023 pending the usual corporate audit. In 2019, though, its average hotel occupancy was around 60 percent, while corporate occupancy was 58 percent.

“For SMHCC this year, the challenge is to beat 2023 in terms of revenue [as] 2023 was a banner year having outdone pre-pandemic levels,” said company Vice President for Marketing and Business Development Neil Rumbaoa.

He added, “We anticipate an increase in corporate travel to the Philippines, leading to a better average average daily rate and higher yield for our hotels. We also project an increase in the number and size of participants [i.e., increase in occupancy and revenue] for our MICE [meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions] business.”

Rumbaoa admitted though, “[SMHCC’s] challenge is that more and more locals are traveling out of the counry for long and short vacations, catching events, shows, concerts, etc., which will impact the local leisure business.” Local travel agents have been busy booking more Filipinos traveling abroad for concerts or visiting foreign destinations used as film backdrops, a trend that is seen continuing this year. (See, “‘Gig Tripping’, ‘Set Jetting’ travel trends for 2024–PTAA,” in the BusinessMirror, January 19, 2024.)

In April 2023, SMHCC announced it would be spending some P15 billion to build 14 new hotels until 2028. These properties will be managed by the Radisson Hotel Group under its Park Inn by Radisson brand. Separately, it just opened the first Lanson Place in the country at the Mall of Asia property in Pasay.

Founded in 2008, SMHCC owns 10 hotels with a combined inventory of more than 2,600 rooms and has over 42,000 square meters of leasable convention space. These hotels include Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Conrad Manila, Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Radisson Blu Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, Park Inn by Radisson North Edsa, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, and the SMX Convention Centers and trade halls.

SMX convention centers are in Manila, SM Aura, Bacolod, Davao, Olongapo, and Clark, while the company operates two trade halls in SM Megamall and in SM Seaside Cebu.

SM Prime recently reported a 33-rise in consolidated net income to P40 billion in 2023.