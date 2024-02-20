Senators: Basic education won’t be touched in Cha-cha deliberations

The intention of Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 is to keep basic education in the hands of Filipino ownership, Sen. Sonny Angara clarified on Tuesday as the sub-committee he chairs on Charter change resumed hearings.

At the start of the hearing, Angara stressed that only the ownership, management and control of higher education institutions will be discussed during the continuation of the hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revisions of Codes.

Angara, who presided over the hearing, said Filipino-owned educational institutions play a very important part in instilling values and in molding the Filipino youth, quoting the late Human Rights Commissioner Chito Gascon. “It is important to state before we actually seek to amend the constitutional provision on ownership or management and control of higher education institutions, perhaps we should aim at greater precision in the language of the amendments since some of those who read Resolution Number 6 [Resolution of Both Houses No. 6], interpreted [it] to mean that Congress would also be able to amend basic education. I think that’s not the intention of the Senate President [Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ F. Zubiri], Senator Loren Legarda and myself in filing Resolution Number 6 on the education provisions. The intention is to keep basic education in the hands of Filipinos,” Angara stressed.

Under the Constitution, Article XIV, Section 4 (2), “educational institutions, other than those established by religious groups and mission boards, shall be owned solely by citizens of the Philippines or corporations or associations at least 60 percent of the capital of which is owned by such citizens. The Congress may, however, require increased Filipino equity participation in all educational institutions. The control and administration of educational institutions shall be vested in citizens of the Philippines.”

Also at Tuesday’s third hearing of the Angara-led subcommittee, Sen. Imee Marcos aired “grave concern” over the closure and decline of private educational institutions, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marcos also cited the finding of the Asian Development Bank study showing that in many cases, public education has been in direct competition with the “already beleaguered” private institutions. “I simply wanted to put on record this deeply held and abiding concern that we uphold our private tertiary institution through government and policy as much as we can,” the senator stressed.

Under Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, paragraph 2, section 4 of Article XIV of the Constitution maintains the 60 percent Filipino ownership of educational institutions but inserted the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law.”