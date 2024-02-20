Sen. Go calls for improved living standards for Pinoys as Senate OKs wage hike proposal

The Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2534, also known as the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2023, a measure co-authored and co-sponsored by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Go, in a speech explaining his affirmative vote, underscored the measure’s primary objective: to provide Filipino workers with a living wage that not only meets their basic needs but also safeguards them from the grips of poverty.

Further elaborating on his advocacy for social justice, the senator highlighted the importance of finding a harmonious balance between the interests of employers and workers. This approach aims to ensure that the rights and well being of all workforce sectors are equally recognized and protected.

“Moreover, as an advocate of social justice, I just want to reiterate the importance of striking a balance between the interest of the employers and workers,” he explained.

Go also emphasized the significance of generosity during trying times, saying, “Sa mga mayayaman, kung ‘di naman kayo malulugi, ipamahagi niyo naman po ang kita ninyo sa mga mahihirap—sa mga isang kahig, isang tuka, na bawat piso po ay napakahalaga na meron pong pambili ng pagkain, na may laman po ang tiyan sa araw-araw.”

Meanwhile, the senator also expressed his gratitude for the bill’s passage on third reading, highlighting the collaborative efforts of his colleagues in the Senate.

“I commend the good sponsor, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, and our Senate President, Juan Miguel Zubiri, for their relentless drive in helping our ordinary Filipino workers,” Go remarked. Zubiri is the principal author of the measure.

Go also reaffirmed his dedication to advancing the rights and welfare of Filipino workers, promising to continue supporting legislation that benefits this vital segment of society.