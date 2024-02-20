Robinsons Appliances celebrates grand opening of digital store in Antipolo 

Robinsons Appliances, a trusted name in quality appliances, officially opened its latest Digital Store held recently in Antipolo with a lively ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including key figures from Robinsons Appliances and prominent industry leaders.

Donna San Luis, Marketing Services Manager of Robinsons Appliances, expressed her gratitude to everyone present and welcomed them to the grand opening celebration.

“Good morning, everyone! Thank you all for joining us and welcome to the newest store of Robinson’s Appliances. Our Antipolo branch has been serving the community for nearly a decade, and we are excited to introduce our digital store to cater to the growing demand for gadgets and tech accessories in this area,” said Donna.

The Robinsons Appliances Digital Store in Antipolo is stocked with the latest smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, drones, and other cutting-edge gadgets. Donna highlighted the curated selection of top-notch products from the best brands to meet the specific needs of customers in Antipolo.

“We have exclusive offers and promos that our customers will surely enjoy. To officially open the Robinsons Appliances Digital Store Antipolo, we have the honor of having esteemed guests join us for the ribbon-cutting ceremony,” announced Donna.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony boasted an esteemed lineup of guests, each contributing to the event’s significance. Among the distinguished attendees were Mr. Jovito Santos, the Group General Manager of Robinsons Appliances; Mr. Renzo Nunez, serving as the Key Accounts Head of Oppo Philippines; Ms. Jill Litho, the Key Accounts Regional Group Sales Manager representing Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation; Mr. Rhaddy Carreon, the National Sales Manager of HP Philippines; Ms. Gladys Uy, the General Manager overseeing Apple and Nintendo Switch Products at VST-ECS Philippines Incorporated; Mr. Myron Lawrence Yao, the Operations Director of Robinsons Land Corporation; Ms. Maria Imelda Bojos, Senior Lease Manager at Robinsons Land Corporation; and Ms. Sheila Paul, Chief Marketing Officer of Home Credit Philippines. Their presence added a distinguished and diverse flair to the event, reflecting the collaboration and significance of the occasion.

Donna thanked the esteemed guests for gracing the event and invited everyone to join for a countdown, officially marking the opening of the Robinsons Appliances Digital Store Antipolo.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees were invited to take photos and enjoy refreshments at Peri-peri. Shoppers were also treated to exclusive discounts, freebies, and special offers, including P1000 worth of Robinsons Movie World passes and five times Go rewards points for a limited time.

Donna concluded the event by expressing gratitude to everyone and inviting them to explore the Robinsons Appliances Digital Store in Antipolo.

To learn more about Robinsons Appliances, check out its website www.robinsonsappliances.com.ph, follow them on Facebook (Robinsons Appliances), on Instagram @robappliances, and on TikTok @robinsonsappliances,” Donna added.