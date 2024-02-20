Rediscovering Sands Residences: Manila Bay’s Sunset Oasis

Sands Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC), a 51-floor architectural masterpiece along the iconic Roxas Boulevard, emerges as a beacon of luxury living and breathtaking views in the heart of Manila.

Nestled strategically along the shores of Manila Bay, this master-planned community offers an unparalleled experience, showcasing a stunning view of one of the world’s most mesmerizing sunsets.

A Panoramic Oasis Along Roxas Boulevard

Sands Residences graces Roxas Boulevard, a renowned stretch known for its spectacular sunsets and coconut tree-lined promenade. This prime location has become a symbol of Philippine tourism, adorned with a yacht club, hotels, restaurants, commercial buildings, and parks. The 51-floor marvel strategically places residents amidst the vibrant blend of contemporary and historic buildings, resonating with the city’s past while embracing its aspirations for the future.

Manila Bay Suites, Artist’s Perspective

Manila Bay Suites, a unique feature of Sands Residences, offers units with panoramic views of the stunning sunsets, allowing residents to experience the beauty of Manila Bay from the comfort of their homes.

Beach-Inspired Luxury and Unmatched Amenities

Sands Residences elevates the living experience with a beach-inspired lobby lounge, adorned in immaculate white and shimmering gold. Iconic art installations, set amidst green walls, welcome residents and guests, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the soft sand and seashells along the golden beach.

The amenity deck is thoughtfully divided into zones catering to active, social, and laid-back activities. Inspired by the gentle waves on a golden beach, the amenity area is a haven for residents seeking diverse experiences. The Sand Bar Lounge, with its hotel-like interiors, provides a relaxed ambiance or a sophisticated setting for business networking while offering breathtaking views of Manila Bay sunsets.

Sand Bar Lounge, Artist’s Perspective

World-Class Designers Crafting Iconic Spaces

Led by ASYA Design Partners, Sands Residences embodies an architectural masterpiece that seamlessly integrates contemporary elegance with the rich heritage of Manila Bay. Inspired by the city’s aspirations for the future, the design ethos celebrates the awe-inspiring vistas of Manila Bay, ensuring that every corner of Sands Residences captures the essence of coastal living.

Complementing the architectural vision, X.SPACE Design infuses the interior and landscape with elements inspired by the vibrant hues of Manila Bay’s sunset, creating a sensory journey that resonates with residents and visitors alike.

Rediscover elegance and luxury living at Sands Residences – where the sea, sun, and sophistication converge to create an extraordinary living experience.

To know more about Sands Residences, follow SMDC on its official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, or visit the SMDC website.