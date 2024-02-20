PPP Center lists 28 projects up for implementation in ’24, ’25

At least 28 projects are set to be undertaken through Public Private Partnerships (PPP) that may be approved this year and next year, according to the PPP Center.

At a recent forum sponsored by the SGV Knowledge Institute, PPP Center Undersecretary and Executive Director Ma. Cynthia C. Hernandez said these include at least 15 projects up for approval this year and 13 projects in 2025.

Hernandez clarified that the count only includes projects that the PPP Center has visibility on. This means, the number could still increase as more line agencies share their PPP plans with the Center.

“There are also some unsolicited PPP projects. In the past few months, we’ve been receiving a lot of unsolicited proposals. And these are also part of what we expect to be approved in 2024,” Hernandez said.

“For 2025, we have these projects that are currently in the early stages of development. And the preliminary studies are expected to be completed. Once completed, they can be submitted by the implementing agencies for approval by 2025,” she added.

The projects that could be approved this year include the Metro Manila Subway Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract and the North-South Commuter Rail O&M; and San Ramon Newport.

The list also includes the University of the Philippines (UP) Philippine General Hospital Diliman; Cagayan Valley Medical Center-Hemodialysis Center; and the National Capital Region (NCR) EDSA Busway Project.

Hernandez also mentioned there is also a host of solicited PPP projects, such as the O&Ms of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, Davao City Bypass Project, MRT-3, and LRT-2.

She said there are also unsolicited PPP projects in the pipeline, such as the rehabilitation, operation, maintenance, and expansion of Puerto Princesa and Iloilo International Airports.

The list also includes the upgrade, expansion, operation, and maintenance of the New Bohol International Airport in Panglao; long-term water source development project for Metro Manila; and the O&M of the Philippine Identification System.

For 2025, the list includes Department of Transportation (DOTr) projects, such as the New Cebu International Container Port; Air Navigation Services-Air Traffic Services Project; Philippine-Automatic Fare Collection System; and the San Mateo Railway Project.

The DOTr’s PPP projects also include the Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake Ferry Project; North Integrated Transport System; Mindanao Railway Project, Phase 3; and the North Long Haul Inter-Regional Railway Project.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Hernandez said, also has a number of projects for approval in 2025 that include the O&M of the Davao City Bypass Construction Project; Laguna Lake Road Network O&M; DPWH Central Office Building; and the Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway.

Hernandez added that the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) also reported that its Solid Waste Management-Waste-to-Energy project is set for approval in 2025.

Meanwhile, the PPP Center presented the rules on processing PPP projects under the Republic Act No. 11966, or the PPP Code of the Philippines.

Hernandez discussed the PPP projects in the pipeline and the major reforms introduced in the PPP Code, particularly, the evaluation and approval processes of national and local PPP projects, as well as the processes for solicited and unsolicited projects.

During the event’s open forum, Hernandez highlighted PPP Center’s commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and fairness throughout the lifecycle of PPP projects.