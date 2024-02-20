PLDT’s MVP Cup putting premium on golf advocacy

THE MVP Cup 2024: One Invitational celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Manila Golf and Country Club recently by stressing its advocacy to support the sport’s development in the country.

“I’ve always seen sports as a metaphor for life, and the MVP Cup is no different,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT Group Chairman and CEO, in his address to the participants and guests during the event’s fellowship night at the MVP Cup Tent built inside the Manila Golf Club premises.”

“These past two days, we’ve seen our golf-loving partners and customers engage in friendly, fair and intense competition, which—from experience—helps deepen bonds and develop new friendships based on shared values,” Pangilinan said. “We’re proud of the team, and all the participants, and we’re excited for the next one.”

Organizers turned over the proceeds from players’ mulligans to the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) to help support the National Golf Association of the Philippines and training of Filipino golf athletes.

The amount collected from players was matched by PLDT Enterprise.

“This contribution aims to enhance the association’s grassroots programs and further develop the growing love of Filipinos for golf,” said Jude Turcuato, PLDT Group Head of Sports and Executive Director at MVPSF.

One of the athletes backed by MVPSF is 23-year-old Samantha Bruce—Seattle University Athlete of the Year, three-time All-Conference, four-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association Academic All American and the first Filipina nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Bruce’s also only the second Filipino to play on the Ladies European Tour after qualifying last December.

PLDT Inc. and its units PLDT Enterprise, PLDT Home and Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) staged the company’s biggest ever golf tournament.

Some 400 golfers joined the tournament where the participants were ushered into a first-class golfing experience—from bag drop, registration, washed and tailor-fit J.Lindeberg golf gear awaiting in their lockers to the tournament itself.

European restaurant group Modine, led by Michelin-starred British chef Jason Atherton, the creator of The Pig & Palm in Cebu, ensured sumptuous and sufficient buffet-style meals for all golfers and guests from breakfast on Day 1 all the way to the elegant dinner in the Fellowship Night.

For the first time, golfers were treated to the “shot tracer” technology often used in golf broadcasts—the technology visually tracks the path of a ball from the moment it is struck until it lands, creating a digital line and allowing players to see the trajectory and direction of their shot.

Powered by Smart Sports, the shot tracer injected innovation and leveled up the competition. The personalized videos were also sent to participants as a souvenir of the game.

Present in the tournament were celebrities and personalities including Derek Ramsay, Aga Muhlach, John Estrada, Coach Jojo Lastimosa, Coach Chot Reyes, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Dy; public servants like Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, and former Senator Tito Sotto; along with PLDT and Smart executives.