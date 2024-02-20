Pinoy seafarers can now refuse to sail through Gulf of Aden, seek repatriation

Filipino seafarers onboard ships passing through the Gulf of Aden now have the right to refuse to sail and be repatriated after the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) expanded its List of Designated Risk Area to include the entire body of water, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The IBF high-risk area (HRA) previously only covered the South of the Red Sea and the Bab-Al Mandeb Strait.

In a social media post, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac lauded the inclusion of the Gulf of Aden in the HRA since it will provide better protection and benefits to Filipino sailors.

“Glad to report that the International Bargaining Forum has further expanded the IBF List of Designated Risk Areas, which now include the entire Gulf of Aden,” Cacdac said.

The DMW official said Filipino sailors, onboard ships passing HRAs, have the right to refuse sailing with repatriation at company’s cost and compensation equal to two month’s basic wage as well as bonus equal to basic wage, payable for 5 days minimum plus per day if longer.

They will receive double compensation for death and disability and mandatory requirement to increase security arrangements equivalent to International Ship and Port Facility Security Level 3.

In a statement issued Friday, the IBF said it decided to cover the entire Gulf of Aden in its HRA due to the increasing activity of Houthi forces against commercial vessels in the said area.

“The decision to include seafarers’ right to refuse to sail was not a step taken lightly as this could negatively impact global trade, but safety of the seafarers is paramount,” the IBF said.

Among those affected by the Houthi activities were 17 Filipino seafarers, who were seized and held captive in the Red Sea last December.

“We pray for their safe release and return to their long-suffering families,” Cacdac said.