PHL’s road to ‘net zero’ not as costly as ASEAN peers’

THE road to net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 may not be that costly for the Philippines due to “low energy intensity,” according to a research study by Oxford Economics.

Compared to neighboring countries, Oxford Economics noted a lower upfront costs for the Philippines and Singapore as against net energy exporters like Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Initial costs are more limited in Singapore and the Philippines due to low energy intensity—both will see economic benefits from the transition during the 2030s,” it said.

Malaysia and Indonesia, it noted, are likely to face the biggest upfront costs. Thailand, it added, also has a high energy intensity, though the impact is likely to be offset by lower reliance on coal.

Despite being largely a coal-consuming country, the Philippines’s energy production and carbon emission are so low compared to other countries.

Its low energy intensity means that the country doesn’t require as much energy to produce output as other economies such as Thailand and Malaysia.

“The Philippines experiences a limited rise in energy prices despite its high reliance on coal for energy and electricity demand. Indeed, the Philippines’s carbon emission per unit of output is second-lowest next to Singapore. The economy achieves 85 percent industry electrification by 2050 under our scenario, without much disruption to output,” Oxford Economics said.

Net zero refers to reducing GHG to as close as zero as possible while offsetting any remaining GHG in the atmosphere.

Oxford Economics said the stakes are high for climate transitions. “Asean5 countries—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand—are no exception. Our modelling suggests the shift to net zero will initially bring adverse economic impacts through higher energy costs, but benefits will accrue eventually from the positive spillovers from investment,” it said.

The Philippines is eyeing to increase its share of renewable energy to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040. The Department of Energy (DOE) intends to achieve this by revising its energy-mix targets with the entry of offshore wind, hydrogen for co-firing, among others.