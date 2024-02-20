Peza-approved investments hit P12B in 2 months

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) said it approved P12.096 billion in investments in the first two months of 2024, up 18.66 percent compared to the P10.194 billion approved in the same period last year.

This, after the Peza board approved 16 projects for the month of February alone, bringing to 28 new and expansion projects in the first two months of the year.

Of these additional 16 projects secured, Peza said nine are ecozone enterprises, three are IT enterprises, one is a domestic market, two are ecozone logistics services and one is a developer.

In a statement on Monday, the investment promotion agency said these 16 projects are anticipated to yield an investment of P9.884 billion, generating $591.476 million in exports and are expected to create 2,243 direct jobs.

Peza also noted that these projects will be located in the First Philippine Industrial Park II (FPIP II-SEZ), Daiichi Industrial Park (DIP-SEZ), Light Industry & Science Park III (LISP III-SEZ), Laguna Technopark (LT-SEZ), Phividec Industrial Estate-Economic Zone, Lima Technology Center (LTC-SEZ), Mactan Economic Zone II (MEZ II —SEZ), People Technology Complex (PTC-SEZ), 1 Nito Tower in Cebu City, Embarcadero De Legazpi in Legazpi City, Albay, Light Industry & Science Park IV (LISP IV—SEZ), and Hermosa Ecozone Industrial Park (HEIP-SEZ).

Meanwhile, one of the new projects “prequalified” by the Peza Board is engaged in the manufacture of solar wafer cells and will start its operations in July 2024, the investment promotion agency said.

With the new projects bagged in February alone, Peza said this now results in 28 new and expansion projects in the first two months of 2024, expected to generate US$661.095 million in exports and create 3,580 direct employment.

Meanwhile, the Peza Board also gave updates on their site visits to some locators such as the facilities of Epson Precision (Philippines), Inc. and Grandsun Advanced Electronics (Philippines) Co. Inc.

Akifumi Takei, the president of Epson Precision (Philippines), told Peza that “The Philippines, specifically at LTC-SEZ, hosts our largest facility among all our branches situated in China, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore.”

Takei added that as of February 14,2024, “We have created 20,308 jobs in our three factories. We are also proud to say that 80 percent of our inputs in the Philippines are purchased locally.”

Meanwhile, Peza said Grandsun Advanced Electronics (Philippines) Co. Inc. Giovanni Gapasin highlighted that their company is composed “entirely” of Filipino workforce and is currently exporting to the USA, South America, Japan, Europe and Asia Pacific.

As of last month, Epson Precision (Philippines) recorded investments worth P18.837 billion while Grandsun Advanced Electronics (Philippines) Co. Inc. reported P75 million, Peza noted.