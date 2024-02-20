Obiena tests mind and body in Osijek indoors

IT’S a long 600-km drive from Padua in Italy to Osijek in Croatia where Ernest John “EJ” Obiena will be opening his indoor campaign this season in the Memoriap Josip Gasparac set on Wednesday at Dvorane Gradski.

He’s the favorite to rule the event with his personal best 6.0 meters but the world No. 2 pole vaulter and his team led by Ukranian coach Vitaly Petrov will be on a lookout on how he has progressed from the offseason training.

“As of now, I have no idea where I am in terms of my preparation and rhythm so let’s see,” said Obiena, who had a remarkable 2023 indoor season where he won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in eight tournaments he took part in.

Obiena then capped the outdoor season with his record-setting 5.75 meters at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou last September.

After that, it was a short away-from-the-field vacatation before plunging into training camps in Dubai and Italy for the Paris Olympics qualifier.

“It’s not going to be an easy indoor season. We’re late in terms of our preparation because the outdoor season finished late last year,” he told BusinessMirror on Tuesday. “I just have to hone more my technique and rhythm.”

Eleven other pole vaulters are seeing action in Croatia—the US’s Olan Tray Oates and Portugal’s Pedro Buaro both with personal best 5.82 meters, Saudi Arabia’s Hussein Asim Asim Al Hizam (5.70), China’s Huang Bokai (5.75), Croatia’s Ivan Horvat (5.76), US’s Cody Waters (5.72), Slovenia’s Robert Renner (5.70), Mexico’s Jorge Luna (5.62) and the Czech Republic’s Dan Barta (5.53).

After Croatia, Obiena will go to Berlin for the ISTAF indoor on February 23 and Glasgow for the world indoors from March 1 to 3.

Physiotherapist Antonio Guglietta is also in the Croatia meet.

Obiena’s adviser Jim Lafferty told the world championships silver medalist to take it easy on his first step towards Paris.

“What people need to do is keep perspective. His entire focus is on Paris Olympics and coming away with hopefully a gold medal,” Lafferty said. “Everything is geared towards this. He is hence not competing week to week just to win. Croatia is not critical. It’s a step towards Paris.”