Nine rural banks to get ₱36.68M in ADB grants

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced it will give grants to rural banks to implement digital transformation solutions to catalyze financial inclusion, especially in underserved sectors in the country.

In a statement, the ADB said the rural banks will receive grants that amount to a total of $655,000 (around P36.68 million at $1:P56).

The grants are part of ADB’s Fintech for Inclusion Transformation (FIT) program funded by the High-Level Technology Fund and the Republic of Korea e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund.

“The FIT program builds on ADB’s efforts to utilize technology to increase the efficiency, sustainability, and resilience of the finance sector, especially those which service underserved sectors in the country,” said ADB Director for the Finance Sector Group Emma Xiaoqin Fan.

The grant awardees come from across the Philippines: six banks in Luzon; one in the Visayas; and, two in Mindanao. The awardees are: Banco San Vicente; Camalig Bank; MVSM Bank; Rural Bank of Guinobatan; Rural Bank of Medina; Rural Bank of Montalban; Rural Bank of Porac; Rural Bank of Silay; and, the Rural Bank of Tandag. The Good Bank Consortium, composed of three rural banks, will also receive grants.

The ADB said the grant awardees were chosen from rural banks nationwide. These lenders, which serve women, farmers, fishermen, and micro-scale, small and medium-sized enterprises, submitted their digital transformation project proposals following the program’s launch in June last year.

The grant awardees aim to achieve more efficiency in their operations, reduce operational expenses and friction costs, expand their reach, improve customer service, and build more resilient financial institutions overall.

The Manila-based multilateral development bank said some of the digital transformation proposals involve putting up cloud-based core banking systems, loan origination systems, and credit scoring systems.

The ADB hosted a series of workshops and consultations with industry experts to assist the applicants in creating viable digital transformation solutions. It engaged a consulting firm to evaluate proposals and conduct due diligence, interviews, and assessment of the impact and institutional health of qualified applicants.

The FIT program is part of the ADB-financed Inclusive Finance Development Program, which supported government reforms to expand Filipinos’ access to financial services, especially the unbanked segment of the population. The reforms are linked to the government’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion.

The Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) are also supporting the grant program.