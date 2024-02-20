Newbie Dindo Caraig thankful for his coach Roeder

IT has been almost 35 years since former pop singer Roeder conquered the airwaves with his hit single, “Sana Naman.” The song was composed by Vehnee Saturno, touted as one of the most sought-after composers at the time.

Years later, Roeder spread his wings and embraced acting for film, television and theater, winning awards while still continuing his pursuit of music. He also found his way into the academe and learned to love mentoring newcomers in the industry.

“Over the last few years, I also found myself giving workshops to those who want to learn, both in acting and singing. I feel very inspired every time I am in the presence of my students, and those who simply want to learn and be trained properly,” he shared.

We were happy to see Roeder during the recent launch of new singer Dindo Caraig at the Karma Lounge in Quezon City. After Caraig’s showcase, he called to stage and introduced Roeder as his coach.

“I am grateful to have met Sir Roeder and I feel more blessed that he accepted to be my coach, not only vocally but also in many aspects of my dream of becoming a singer in this already crowded business,” said Caraig.

Before embarking on being a singer, Caraig shot to social-media fame by way of his being a content creator in several platforms. To date, he has hundreds of thousands of followers, and his vlogs have registered millions of views.

“I am just a provinciano from Batangas who lived a simple life, and enjoyed singing and performing in front of people. I dropped out of school, fate brought me to the big city, and here I am performing at my launch as a singer, a dream that was quietly sitting in my heart for a long, long time,” he volunteered.

His first single is titled “Kung Hindi Ikaw,” a song about finding true love and never letting it go. “It is very interesting to note that my first single and Coach Roeder’s hit single were written by the same composer. I am glad I not only have someone to fine tune my vocal range and help me improve and reach my potential, but someone who is also my life coach providing me priceless guidance, support, technique and tips which he also learned during his personal journey as a performing artist.”

Roeder shared, “Dindo has a natural gift as a high tenor, he can sing without too much strain or obvious belting. I just have to constantly train him to use the techniques so he can maximize this unique range, and for him to always tap on his vocal strengths in the performance of his songs.”

“Coach Roeder is instrumental in helping me find my distinct sound. When I started singing, I would just mimic the sound of other singers and thought that I was doing the right thing, but it just hindered my growth as an artist.”

During the launch, attended by select members of the media and Caraig’s social media followers and supporters including some who flew in from overseas, the new singer also shared a music video that hinted about his sexual orientation.

When asked, he straightforwardly said that he is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and there is no reason for him to hide it, adding, “ I want to be free, as free as I can for me to be able to share with my audience who I really am as an artist and the music that comes out of me.”

He also beautifully performed his version of “Believe”, originally sang by the iconic Cher and also performed by Adam Lambert, two artists Caraig said that he looks up to.

After the launch, Roeder said it’s probably one of life’s inevitable cycles that he is mentoring a newbie on the block, because it brings back many memories, both good and bad, during his days as a beginner. “I sincerely hope that Dindo makes it, and that he will always remember to use his gift of voice to the fullest, and continue to be an inspiration to many who share the same dream as his.”