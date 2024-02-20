New law grants concessions to micro, small taxpayers

MICRO and small taxpayers are granted special concessions under the recently enacted Republic Act (RA) 11976 or the Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) law.

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Deputy Commissioner for Legal Group Marissa O. Cabreros presented the salient features of EOPT during the Committee on Ways and Means in a conversation with stakeholders, the Department of Finance (DOF) and the BIR on Monday.

Under the EOPT, micro and small taxpayers’ income tax returns are reduced to two pages from four pages.

Civil penalties under Section 248 (Civil Penalties) of the National Internal Revenue Code, which imposes a penalty equivalent to 25 percent, were reduced to 10 percent of the amount due. The penalty is imposed if the taxpayer failed to file any return and pay the tax due, the deficiency tax or the full or part of the amount of tax shown on any return required to be filed.

The law also reduced by 50 percent the interest imposed under Section 249 of the Tax Code. Likewise, the law reduced to P500 from P1,000 the penalty imposed on micro-scale and small enterprises who failed to file certain information returns, statements or lists or keep any record under Section 250 (Failure to File Certain Information Returns) of the Tax Code.

The law also slashed by half the compromise penalty rate for those who will violate Section 113 (Invoicing and Accounting Requirements for VAT-Registered Persons), 237 (Issuance of Sales or Commercial Invoices) and 238 (Printing of Sales or Commercial Invoices) of the Tax Code.

Micro-scale enterprises are also exempted from the obligation to withhold creditable income taxes under Section 57(b) (Withholding of Tax at Source) of the Tax Code after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. vetoed Section 8 of RA 11976.

In his veto message, Marcos said, “the withholding tax system provides the benefit of collecting the seller’s income taxes in advance. It also serves as an audit trail that mitigates underdeclaration of sales and income and underpayment of the corresponding value-added tax (VAT).”

“If not vetoed, removing the withholding tax requirement for micro taxpayers will likely result in an understatement of tax obligations, negatively affecting the cash flow of the government,” added the President.

Under the law, taxpayers are classified into “micro,” “small,” “medium” and “large” relative to their gross sales. Micro taxpayers have gross sales of less than P3 million while small enterprises have P3 million but less than P20 million in gross sales. Medium taxpayers are categorized as having gross sales of P20 million but less than P1 billion while large enterprises have P1 billion and above in gross sales.

Salient features

THE BIR also presented the salient features of the law, which it said will “positively affect the taxpaying public.”

Taxpayers may now file and pay their taxes manually at any BIR Regional/District Offices (RDO) other than where they are registered or in an authorized agent bank or electronically using a software provider.

The law also states that registration facilities shall be made available to all taxpayers including non-Philippine resident taxpayers.

Section 34(K), or the “Additional Requirements for Deductibility of Certain Payments of the Tax Code,” was repealed. Hence, the BIR said “non-withholding of taxes is no longer a ground for the disallowance of claims for deductible expenses, in certain payments.”

Taxpayer registration shall be transferred upon the mere filing of an application for transfer with the RDO where the taxpayer is registered, the BIR added.

The time of withholding tax has been simplified whereas the BIR said the obligation to deduct and withhold the tax arises at the time the income has become payable.

Under the law, the P500 annual registration fee has also been removed from the registration requirements.