Neda: MSME can’t cope with P100 wage hike

WITH the unanimous approval of the Senate bill to increase minimum daily wages in the private sector by P100, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) expressed concern that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would be unable to cope with the new policy.

Neda Undersecretary for Planning and Policy Rosemarie G. Edillon earlier told reporters that increasing just the minimum wage may not be a problem, but this would create wage distortions.

Such wage distortions would lead all firms to raise salaries across the board in their companies. Edillon said this may become too expensive, especially for MSMEs.

“The problem…if you increase minimum wage [you have to increase all wages] kasi magkakaroon ng [because there will be a distortion],” Edillon told reporters.

One way to finance the wage increase, Edillon said, would be from the savings obtained from the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Act. However, based on Neda estimates, this will also not be enough.

“We are also looking at the affordability levels, especially for the MSMEs. We looked, at let’s say for instance, their savings from Create. Kasi isa yan sa pwedeng [Because that’s a possible] windfall,” Edillon said, partly in Filipino.

“But we saw there that for the micro, small and medium, they cannot afford it. The savings from Create will not be enough to cover the additional wage increase,” she said.

Ibon—Least govt can do

However, Ibon Foundation Inc. on Tuesday said the bill on the wage hike is the “least that government can do to support millions of Filipino workers” who have been burdened by high commodity prices.

Based on its estimates, the P100 across-the-board (ATB) wage hike is equivalent to just a tiny 7.1 percent of private establishment profits. This was computed based on the results of the 2021 Annual Survey of Philippine Business and Industry (ASPBI).

Ibon said the impact on profits is only slightly more in MSMEs than in large enterprises. The P100 ATB hike is equivalent to just 7.5 percent of MSME profits.

This is broken down to 7.9 percent of microenterprises profits; 7.6 percent, in small enterprises; and 6.7 percent in medium size firms. This will also account for 6.7 percent of large establishment profits.

“The alarmism of employers is baseless. On average and across all establishments of all sizes in all sectors nationwide, employee compensation is only 10.9 percent of total business expenses, also according to the 2021 ASPBI,” Ibon said.

“By size of enterprises, compensation is 7.7 percent of expenses in micro, 8.4 percent in small, 7.8 percent in medium, and 13.9 percent in large enterprises,” it added.

Raising wages, Ibon said, would help Filipino workers and their families, as the existing minimum wage is not enough to cope with the high cost of living.

The daily nominal minimum wage in Metro Manila is already the highest in the country, but it is just a little over half (51.1 percent) of the P1,193 family living wage (FLW) for a family of five in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the average daily nominal wage of P438 nationwide is just one-third (36.5 percent) of the P1,198 average nationwide FLW.

“Wage-setting should give more consideration to what workers need to live decently, especially since employers really do have the capacity to pay much more than they do,” Ibon said.

“Workers and their wages should also not be seen as a burden on the economy, but as people creating value in the economy and for whom the economy is for,” it added.