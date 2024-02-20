MVP, RSA iron out details of tollways merger plan

BUSINESS magnates Manuel V. Pangilinan and Ramon S. Ang are now ironing out the details of the planned merger of the tollways businesses of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) and San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

In an interview over dinner on Monday, Pangilinan said the two companies are now “exchanging relevant information” and are looking at “what can be done because these are inputs to eventual evaluation of each of our respective tollways.”

“We have a glimpse of some of the numbers about the tollways and we are all profitable. Of course, he is limited to the Philippines, and we are in Indonesia and in Vietnam. We are not at the point that we are talking about values or structure, but I think if we were to succeed in combining the two, it would be a significant company,” he said.

MPIC has interests in tollway companies in Indonesia and Vietnam, while SMC is exclusively operating expressways in the Philippines.

When asked if the two groups will be forming a new special purpose vehicle for the joint venture, Pangilinan replied that the two groups “haven’t gotten down to the weeds.”

“As you know, the devil is in the details but you know, both companies are doing well. We would hope we could list it someday, post-merger. Also, the stock exchange needs significant companies to be listed, I think this would be significant,” he said.

Their congressional franchises must also be merged into a “super franchise.”

“There are profound issues because each tollway has a set of franchise[s]. Also, how do we combine that? We would like to go to Congress to have one superfranchise for the Philippine operations,” he said.

And since MPIC has shareholdings in Indonesia, combining the two groups is “not going to be a straightforward transaction.”

“We haven’t seen his structure on his side, but we want to avoid messing about with the franchise because that is going to be fairly complex. We just have to wait and see. I think once we are able to start to be able to agree on the broad range of values, then I think we can proceed toward more detail,” he said.

Pangilinan first announced the planned merger in November 2023, after Ang made a “personal investment” in MPIC, an infrastructure conglomerate that holds significant interests in tollways, power, hospitals, rail, water, logistics, and agriculture.

SMC operates the South Luzon Expressway (Slex), the Star Tollway, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (Tplex), the Skyway, and the Naia Expressway.

Meanwhile, MPIC operates the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex), Nlex Connector, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (Sctex), the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (Cavitex), the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax), and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

As the tollway titans navigate the complexities of merging their operations, the proposed “super franchise” could “energize the Philippine Stock Exchange,” Pangilinan earlier said.

He had said that the plan is for the mega-toll group to have a substantial public float of “40 percent.”