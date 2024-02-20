Montegrande returns to basics in ‘The Greatness of Simplicity’

THE weight of the moment was not lost on acclaimed visual artist Kenneth Montegrande. It was late November at the historic Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre and the man of the hour was taking it all in, shining at the welcome reception of his 19th one-man exhibition, another sold-out showcase.

Well-wishers showered Montegrande with congratulatory messages; the long list composed of collectors and luminary special guests, including National Artist for Visual Arts BenCab.

Amid all the chatting, toasting and socializing, a realization cut through the gaiety and bothered the abstractionist painter enjoying his second international solo, following his successful New York exhibit in 2022.

Suddenly, everything went still and silent.

“None of this would’ve been possible just a few years ago,” he mused, referring to the disruptive global pandemic. “None of this”—not the public gathering, not the maskless mingling, not even him standing there, as the virus nearly cost Montegrande his life in 2021.

Light of Life (John 8:12) Series 2, Kenneth Montegrande, 2023, acrylic on canvas, 30” x 30”

The artist managed to break away from his epiphany to mentally return to the event, hiding his intense feelings behind a smile. But long after that night, the thought stuck with him, haunting him for months with pressing questions: Now that we seem to have moved on and gone back to the “old normal,” have we forgotten the lessons the pandemic taught us? More importantly, what if we never learned anything after all?

Montegrande explores the concept in his upcoming solo opening this Friday, February 23, at Galleria Nicolas. In the show, titled The Greatness of Simplicity (The Minimalism Series), the artist attempts to remind us of how the global health crisis leveled our lifestyles and allowed us to appreciate life’s true essentials.

It was horrifying, true, but the pandemic opened our eyes to what really matters, particularly the simple things. In this show, Montegrande tries to keep our sights on this truth as the artist himself goes back to basics and honors his earlier, minimalist style.

Now entering his 12th year as a full-time artist, the former journalist and PR strategist shot to fame in the local and global art scenes with his poetic brand of abstract impressionism. His seascapes and cloudscapes drew shades of the genre’s greatest painters, from the masterful lighting of JMW Turner to the vigorous chiaroscuro of Rembrant.

Montegrande’s style allowed him to quickly make his mark in visual arts. He became a collector’s favorite, a status validated early in his art career when Japanese mega art collector Yusaku Maezawa purchased his artworks to be housed in the prestigious collection of the Contemporary Arts Foundation. There, his pieces enjoy the company of a world record-breaking Basquiat, as well as select works of internationally renowned artists like Picasso, Christopher Wool, Jeff Koons, Bruce Nauman and Alexander Calder, among others. He also became the youngest artist to exhibit at the Malacañang Palace Museum.

Most recently, Montegrande participated in last weekend’s Art Fair Philippines 2024 with Altro Mondo, as he prepares for other big projects lined up this year.”

In The Greatness of Simplicity, Montegrande pays homage to his roots. A total of 23 new artworks comprise the minimalist series wherein the artist recreates his original style. As such, we see stripped-down versions of the paintings that Montegrande has become known for, yet bearing the skill and knowledge he has gained throughout the years. It’s like being reborn as your younger self while keeping the experience you have now.

Abstract pieces, such as Living Without Hesitation, for instance, imply Montegrande’s signature stunning cloudscapes of today, presented in the style that he started out with: bare but forcibly bold. Another example is the Light of Life (John 8:12) Series 2, which feels the convergence of the artist’s past and present paintings, accentuated with line sketches that provide structure, texture and flavor.

Also featured in Montegrande’s new show are his latest entries in cloudscape and seascape series, including A Reminder of God’s Promises. These present the artist in full bloom, while providing the audience with a reference point of how his art has truly evolved through the years.

Aside from showcasing his growth and allowing newer audiences to rediscover the Montegrande of years past, the exhibit, above all, relays a gentle, caring reminder. As we continue to settle into our post-pandemic lives, we must never again take things for granted and appreciate the greatness of simplicity.

Montegrande’s new solo will be on view from this Friday, February 23, until March 3 at Galleria Nicolas in Greenbelt 5, Makati City.