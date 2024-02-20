Microsoft outlines PHL’s potential capacity for AI software creation

The Philippines could emerge as a hub for creating artificial intelligence (AI) software capabilities that could add value to its outsourcing industry, according to tech firm Microsoft Asia.

“Philippines has such a great population base of young, talented people you could actually be the hub of creating AI software capabilities…And that could be a great supplement to the current outsourcing industry that we run,” Microsoft Asia President Ahmed Mazhari said at a forum organized by the Makati Business Club Tuesday.

However, Mazhari said, “The outsourcing industry in here should not limit themselves to back office. You can actually go into the middle and front office.”

For his part, Josh Aquino, Head of Communications of Microsoft Philippines, Inc., explained the country’s potential to be a hub in the area of AI software, saying the Philippine advantage lies in “speaking the world’s language” and its “young demographic.”

“The Philippines has a very young demographic, I think…. how we took up social media and mobiles. It’s because the Philippines speaks the right languages, literally and figuratively, when it comes to technology. It’s very young, very global. We speak the world’s language and wherein we’re represented in every country in the world through service workers,” Aquino told reporters on the sidelines of the said forum.

“So there’s a huge potential for us to be able to establish ourselves as a nation that has been leading AI capabilities similar to how the BPO industry is a pillar of not just the Philippine economy but the world leader in the business process outsourcing,” the Microsoft Philippines official added.

Describing AI as an “amplifier for human ingenuity and capacity,” Aquino said, “When you have individuals who are catering to a global customer base, for example, for BPO, it allows individual users to be able to deliver more to more customers at speed faster.”

Moving forward, he revealed that Microsoft would roll out upcoming programs about skilling programs in the Philippines for professionals and students.

“So we do have programs currently with our customers to skill for AI use. There are upcoming programs as well that will be announced very soon about landing skilling programs in the Philippines, for professionals, for students.”

Aquino said Microsoft has “roughly a hundred” employees in the Philippines. “The business here operates mostly through partners. So in the Philippines, we have thousands of partners that help us scale our services.”

The Microsoft official said the tech firm has a services center here in the country that’s “newly built,” adding that this is “one of a network of global service centers that we have across Latin America. And it’s growing.”

The IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry, which is commonly called the BPO industry, is poised to hit 1.8 million jobs by 2024 and garner $39 billion in revenues.