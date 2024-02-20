Meralco sets aside ₱280M for Metro Manila Subway Project

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will spend P280 million to power the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

The Pangilinan-led firm will develop a new switching station that will ensure the provision of reliable and stable power for the country’s underground mass transport system.

Meralco and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) already signed an agreement formalizing the utility firm’s commitment to construct a 115-kilovolt switching station that will be located in Barangay Ugong, Valenzuela City.

The DOTr, for its part, will assign a switching station area of approximately 1,743 square meters.

Slated for completion in 2026, the planned switching station will play a crucial role in connecting the transport system to Meralco’s distribution network.

The Metro Manila Subway is an underground railway line that will run from Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City, reducing travel time between the cities from an hour and 10 minutes to only 45 minutes.

“This trailblazing rail project will not be able to proceed without help from Meralco. This collaboration goes deeper than a public-private partnership. It translates to the benefit of subway commuters whom we promised comfortable, affordable, safe, sustainable and accessible train rides,” DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said.

Meralco Executive Vice President and COO Ronnie L. Aperocho assured the DOTr of the distribution utility’s full support to the Philippine government’s landmark project that is envisioned to improve the country’s transportation infrastructure and improve the experience of Filipino commuters.

“The Metro Manila Subway will definitely change the way of living in the country’s economic center. As we continue to make significant contributions to nation-building and economic growth, this ceremony underscores Meralco’s unwavering commitment to powering the country’s critical infrastructure by providing reliable, efficient, and sustainable power.”

Meralco’s development of new state-of-the-art switching stations is also in support of the government’s programs for improved transportation and energy security which are part of the current administration’s top priorities under its socioeconomic agenda.