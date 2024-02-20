MERALCO capped its Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Third Conference campaign on a high as the Bolts denied TNT Triple Giga a back-to-back grand slam bid after ruling the last grand finals of Season 3, 21-17, Monday night at the Ayala Malls Glorietta.

Joseph Sedurifa forged an unlikely alliance with JJ Manlangit as they for 15 out of the Bolts’ output to frustrate the Triple Giga from pulling off another historic feat.

Sedurifa finished with eight points and Manlangit seven as he made up for the cold-shooting stint of guard Jeff Manday, who was held to one point on 1-of-7 tries.

After TNT forged the game’s final deadlock at 15, Sedurifa and Manlangit uncorked a finishing 6-2 run to take the fight out of the Triple Giga and pocket the grand prize of P750,000.

Alfred Batino, the longest tenured player in the Meralco lineup, contributed five points in the team’s first grand finals title in the history of the three-a-side tournament.

“We’ve been campaigning in the PBA 3×3 for so long and this is the first time we experienced this one,” said Batino, the veteran big man of coach Patrick Fran.

Meralco beat TNT in two of three leg championship encounters this season, but this one was the most gratifying.

Despite emerging as the top seed at the end of the six-leg phase, the Bolts remained underdogs especially against a TNT side that has won the last six conference grand finals starting in the Third Conference of Season 1 and a sweep of the entire Season 2 last year.

Meralco even appeared ready to go in the semifinals when it trailed Blackwater, 17-20, only for Sedurifa to will the Bolts back and win it, 21-20, behind four straight baskets to end the game.

“The Lord made this possible,” said Sedurifa. “It’s destiny.”

TNT bagged P250,000 for finishing runner up for the very first time with many-time scoring champ Almond Vosotros scoring a team-high five points for the team, whose lowest finish in the grand finals was third place in the opening conference of Season 1.

Cavitex turned back Blackwater in the battle for third, 22-19, to win P100,000.