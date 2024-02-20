Meralco, PNP – Calabarzon affirm effective and strong partnership 

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has pledged to continue its strong and effective collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Office 4A (CALABARZON) during the latter’s flag-raising ceremony on 12 February 2024 at the PNP Regional Headquarters in Calamba City, Laguna.

Meralco Vice President and Head of Revenue Assurance and Metering Services Mr. Marvin G. Gonsalves, the ceremony’s Guest of Honor and Speaker, underscored how the partnership helped in ensuring public safety through the effective enforcement of the Anti-Pilferage of Electricity and Theft of Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Act of 1994.

“Through the partnership that has lasted for decades, the PNP has made a significant contribution to combating theft of electricity which has resulted in a significant reduction in our system loss that in turn, benefits the consuming public,” Mr. Gonsalves said during his speech.

Seen in photo are (from L-R) PNP Officials led by CALABARZON Acting Chief of Regional Staff PCOL Julius C. Suriben, Acting Deputy Regional Director for Operations PCOL Mariano C. Rodriguez, Acting Director Regional Internal Affairs Services for CALABARZON PCOL Alberto D.M. Villapando; and the Meralco contingent led by RAMS Head Mr. Gonsalves, South Metering Services and Security Manager Anson S. Tarce, Assistant Vice President and Sta. Rosa Sector Manager Frederick B. Gomez, Calamba Business Center Manager Lawrence C. Abueg, South Metering Services and Security Officer Ralp Anthony M. Supan, Calamba Business Center Relationship Manager Sheryll E. Luz, and South Metering Services and Security Benedict G. Jabid.

For years, Meralco has been ensuring the stability of electricity in the police forces’ headquarters, camps, stations, and precincts within the franchise area.

“The synergy between the PNP and Meralco has been instrumental in maintaining peace and order in the communities of CALABARZON,” said PNP Regional Headquarters Support Unit Assistant Chief PLTCOL Estrella A. Dionglay.