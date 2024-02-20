Managing your top performers

EVERY team has a high performing team member. Too often, leaders overlook them in the mistaken belief that since they are high performers, they do not need to be monitored at all. So, instead of leveraging them as partners in helping others improve their performance, they are given more work until they get burned out and eventually quit. If you intend to keep them, you need to take advantage of their drive and high engagement to improve the quality of your team’s output.

First, you need to provide an environment where your top performers feel they are in a safe space with you and the team. There are different motivations for someone to perform well and as a leader, you need to know their motivations so that you can support them when the need arises.

Top performers might feel the pressure of maintaining their level of performance because the whole team is depending on them. But if you truly care for their welfare, you will also provide a safe space for them to vent out, ask guidance, and even rest. You need to know when to push them and when to pull back because if you just keep pushing them, they will snap.

Have consistent check-ins with them as a way to uncover any issues that might hinder them from doing their work. Most of the time these issues include workload, dealing with difficult team members, and managing other departments and offices. Regular feedback sessions help them develop the skills they need for managing their work and others, and at the same time provide a venue where you can offer support if they need it. This will also help you catch any problems that could affect their work and help them clarify any issues that prevent them from completing their tasks.

When you give them an assignment, trust them to do the work by allowing them more autonomy. Of course, this means setting clear expectations and guidance on the end goal and giving them the freedom to choose how to get there.

You might just be surprised that they have a more efficient way of doing things in less time. Step in only when they ask for you or when they are headed in the wrong direction.

Add to that is the recognition they deserve for their achievements. As the leader, it is important to recognize exemplary work by acknowledging it in their performance review and the commensurate financial remunerations that go with it. If you cannot provide financial rewards, give them opportunities to upskill and develop their other skills. Nothing demotivates a top performer more than doing exemplary work only to be given an above average rating.

One of the pitfalls of people managers is to give all the work to their high performers, or give it to them when another team member fumbles. High performers will think that the reward for doing good work is more work. If this happens, they will slack off because they will think that if other team members can get away with doing mediocre work, they should be allowed to do the same. If you want your high performers to maintain their excellent performance, encourage the other team members to aspire to achieve the same level by partnering a high performer with a struggling team member.

Given this, you need to manage their workload and give them assignments that keep them challenged and motivated. Of course, this means getting to know them and discovering what will make them feel as a significant part of the team. It is not so much as giving them more work but work that matters to them and to the team. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to managing people because it all depends on each team member.

You also need to provide opportunities to give them more responsibilities and independence. If you think they are ready, let them lead a small subgroup in your team so that they can practice their people management skills.

Your top performing team members need very little to be engaged because they are self-driven and self-motivated to do the best that they can for the team. When they become disengaged, it shows your lack of leadership skills and your team will eventually be left with team members who do the bare minimum or those who have nowhere else to go. Your top performer should be your partner in improving your team’s morale and level of excellence.