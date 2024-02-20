Makati’s halal hub seen opening doors to lucrative $7 trillion global market

IT took a while but after seven months of meetings and missed lunches for the officials of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Makati chapter and the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos, Makati City is all set to become a halal hub.

That means the Philippines will now have institutionalized a halal system of accreditation, which would mean getting a slice of the $7 trillion global halal business.

The PCCI Makati chapter aims to achieve a remarkable $4 billion in halal exports of goods and services within the initial five-year period. This ambitious target holds the potential to generate a surge in employment opportunities and bring about supplementary revenues for the government.

PCCI Makati and the NCMF have inked a memorandum of understanding on the proposed establishment of a halal hub in Makati in ceremonies held at the Makati residences. The MOU came after PCCI Makati and NCMF initiated talks on the need to have a so-called halal hub on May 3, 2023. NCMF Executive Director Tahir S. Lidasan Jr. and PCCI Makati President Nunnatus Cortez signed the MOU for the promotion and development of the halal industry.

The MOU provides a framework of collaboration for providing a platform for linkages among manufacturers, traders, buyers, and consumers as well as strengthen the production and distribution of halal products and services.

PCCI Makati Director Mrs. Ruby Banares Victorino, chairwoman of the Halal Initiatives, said the government and private sector will be working together for the benefit of Muslim communities. Towards this end, the PCCI Makati members have been marshaled to look around and identify opportunities.

Also, the Go Negosyo group has been asked to be part of the endeavor, which will be the first time that a halal hub in Makati will be put up.

The role that PCCI Makati spearheaded augurs well for the country since it will lead to more business opportunities that will translate to a rise in the country’s economic growth.

The country needs initiatives such as this one on halal to provide for economic growth that will empower the people. While it could take months of meetings to realize targets such as this hub, the private sector is actively exploring various avenues to capitalize on opportunities that are often too prominent to overlook in the business environment.

For instance, the need to drumbeat the country’s tourism potential is not lost in the stakeholders in the industry. The relaxation of visas, for one, is being pushed by Congresswoman Janet Garin to create a spike in our tourism campaign.

Filipinos who set foot as tourists in Vietnam, for instance, cite the way the temples and their Unesco heritage sites become magnets for marketing campaigns. There are so many tourism come-ons that could be devised to market our own.

The Philippines also boasts of an array of Unesco heritage sites that could be incorporated into a tourism campaign that will lead to the visit of more tourists and thus provide livelihood opportunities for Filipinos.

The temple sites in Vietnam have become a bustling hub for tourists from France, North America, China, India, and the Philippines. Various tour guides from different companies gather there, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

The Department of Tourism can borrow a page from the tourism campaigns of Vietnam to similarly entice foreigners to visit our shores.