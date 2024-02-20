Maharlika fund’s priority is in energy; Q4 timeline eyed

THE national government’s sovereign wealth fund will be prioritizing energy investments which may start its financing activities by the end of the year, according to the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC).

At the SGV Knowledge Institute forum on Monday, MIC President and Chief Executive Officer Rafael D. Consing Jr. said the fund will make its first investment in the last quarter of the year. It is possible that its first investment will be in energy but other sectors will soon follow.

Consing said the MIC is currently drafting its charter and will be placing sectoral limits of around 15 percent for every sector it will be investing it. This will ensure that each sector is given funding.

“That sectoral limit sits at about 15 percent of the total fund. The reality, however, is that that’ll have to come over a period of time. Because some investments will come ahead, right? So I think that over three years, we will balance it out at roughly about 15, no more than 15 percent per sectoral exposure,” Consing said.

“But at the initial investments, it [energy investments will] comprise maybe like 100 percent, right? But over time, we will fix that as we’re able to invest in more, in more sectors,” he added.

Consing said placing sectoral limits is crucial to ensure that the fund is able to “achieve that breadth of investment scope, then we have to be able to distribute the capital and allocate it accordingly to the different sectors that actually require it.”

He said currently, the MIC has submitted its budget to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) as well as its organizational structure to the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations.

“We’ve also been coordinating already with the CSC, the Civil Service Commission. So quite a lot of steps,” Consing said. “I must say, doing a startup, the agency startup, is very different from doing a corporate startup.”

In his presentation, Consing said energy security investments will be focused on renewable energy and new sources to diversify supply and create price stability. Consing said energy investments will also include grid modernization and electricity distribution.

The list of sectors also includes infrastructure such as highways, transport networks for commerce and regional development, digital rural connectivity, and healthcare and education.

The sectors include food security, such as agriculture modernization, agriculture technology, and value chains that secure food supply and boost exports.

Consing added that the MIC will also invest in aviation and aerospace, such as airport expansion, as well as efforts to position the Philippines as a regional transport and innovation center.

The MIC will also invest in mineral processing, transportation, and tourism. Investments in mineral processing include value-added processing of minerals and ensuring stewardship.

Its transportation investments include integrated networks, public transport solutions and sustainable technologies to streamline the movement of people and goods.

Tourism investments will be dedicated to projects that will make world-class destinations. These include investments that will have an eco-tourism focus and will showcase the Philippines as a significant tourism destination.

The MIC was created through Republic Act (RA) 11954 (An Act Establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund) as the sole vehicle for mobilizing and utilizing the MIF for investments in transactions aimed at generating optimal returns on investments.

Under the Act, MIC shall have an authorized capital stock of P500 billion, of which the P125-billion seed capital will come from the LBP and DBP. The P75 billion collectively remitted by the two state-run lenders is still P50 billion short of what the law requires.