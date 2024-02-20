Labor groups refute biz leaders’ claim on proposed P100 legislated wage hike

Leaders of labor organizations and a prominent economist threw their support behind the proposed P100 legislated minimum wage increase approved by the Senate on Monday.

Speaking on Monday at a breakfast forum hosted by Kamuning Bakery Cafe in Quezon City, Atty. Luke Espiritu, President of Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP); Jerome Adonis, Secretary General of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU); and Sonny Africa, executive director of IBON Foundation, refuted major business groups’ contentions that the wage increase would have a detrimental impact on inflation and the Philippine economy.

Rather, they said the proposed P100 increment would invigorate the economy through heightened local community spending.

Espiritu, Adonis, and Africa even underscored the inadequacy of P100 wage increase proposal, citing studies revealing that the wage hike should ideally be a substantial P750.

Their rationale rested on a “comprehensive research” indicating that the average family of five in the Philippines necessitates a daily income of P1,200 to maintain a dignified standard of living and what they called termed as “living wage.”

They stressed that even with the proposed additional P100 daily wage hike, the total amount falls “below the subsistence level.”

Offering a pragmatic solution for micro and small enterprises grappling with the anticipated wage surge, the trio proposed the implementation of government-provided “wage subsidies” tailored for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME).

Africa dissected the business groups’ claim that the impending wage hike would predominantly hurt MSMEs, which comprise over 90 percent of Philippine businesses, debunking this assertion by revealing that actually half of minimum wage earners or workers are employed by large enterprises, which, according to him, have the financial capacity to easily absorb the proposed additional P100 without increasing prices of goods.

He asserted that the additional P100 would just lessen their profit margin.

Unveiling the past track record of Regional Wage Boards (RWB), Africa bemoaned the decline in workers’ income across 16 out of 17 Philippine regions since 1989.

He emphasized that the prevailing system of adjusting minimum wages through the RWB has failed the labor force, with the National Capital Region (NCR) being the sole beneficiary of a meager 0.70 percent increase during this timeframe.

Espiritu said the distinction between the “minimum wage,” a legal floor set by the government, and the “subsistence wage,” which he explained truly covers the cost of living of workers’ families.

Firmly advocating for a just and ideal salary, he championed the cause of the living wage, currently estimated at P1,200 per day for the average Filipino family.

Adonis joined the call, appealing to the government for the implementation of a genuine living wage and not what he called as “libing wage,” even as he called for the abolition of RWBs.

Africa added that the claim of fast Philippine economic growth or gross domestic product (GDP) growth is an inadequate measure of a country’s development.

Instead, he urged to focus on enhancing the quality of life for citizens by granting them just living wages and curbing inflation.

Espiritu, Adonis, and Africa also opposed the proposed Charter-change aimed at liberalizing foreign investments in the Philippine economy.

They refuted the argument that the existing 1987 Constitution is the root cause of economic underdevelopment and low foreign direct investments. Instead, they called for genuine socio-economic reforms, advocating for the welfare of workers and farmers, the revitalization of local manufacturing industries, and the modernization of agriculture for enhanced food security.