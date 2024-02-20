Ignoring business groups, Senate approves wage hike

THE Senate, voting 20-0, on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill mandating a P100 daily pay increase for minimum wage earners in the private sector, amid last-minute appeals by major business groups to hold it. They cited its impact on inflation and the financial damage to small and medium enterprises.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, brushing aside criticism that the Senate had ignored vital advice from economists for a populist bill to court votes, called it a “historic measure” given that legislated wage hikes had not been seen for the last 35 years.

Expected to benefit from the measure are an estimated 4.2 million workers, according to Senate Labor committee chairman and chief sponsor of the bill, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

Zubiri appealed to their colleagues in the House of Representatives to pass the same measure, saying workers deserved no less.

“Let it be said that this august chamber is responsive to the needs of our kababayans, especially on the back of rising cost of living and soaring prices of basic commodities. Thus, the Senate has proposed to hike the daily minimum wage rate by P100 for workers in the private sector,” said Senator Estrada.

Under this measure, all minimum wage earners in the private sector in the entire country, whe-ther agricultural or non-agricultural, are entitled to the increase.

The last legislated wage hike implemented in the country dates back to 1989 with the enactment of Republic Act No. 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act, which effectively declared that wages would be set on a regional basis by the regional wage boards (RWB).

Estrada noted the cynics’ warning that implementing the proposed law could adversely impact on businesses and impede economic growth, but argued that a flourishing economy relies on the vitality of its workforce, the lifeblood of enterprises.

“Let us not underestimate the ripple effect of the Senate’s collective action. A higher minimum wage does not only impact the lives of those directly affected but reverberates throughout our communities, stimulating local economies, and ensuring that people would have more money in their pockets to meet their basic needs,” said Estrada.

Taking the floor after the vote, Zubiri thanked senators for heeding the call of workers.

He noted how the RWBs had been “too slow to act,” and gave very meager increases.

He alluded to Sen. Grace Poe’s comparison of minimum wages between Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao: P610 for NCR; but in Visayas, only P400 minimum wage—“that’s even adjusted, with a P20-30 hike.”

In Mindanao, said Zubiri, the equivalent of the minimum wage there is only P365.

“What can you buy with P365 when the cost of gas, electricity is the same” in Luzon and in Visayas and Mindanao, he asked.

“The 40-hike in NCR was not even enough to buy one kilo rice—only three-fourths kilo,” noted Zubiri.

He cited as well the observation by Sen. Chiz Escudero that businessmen should share their blessings now, because “We fought for them before” with the tax relief granted under the CREATE law.

The 33 percent of corporate income tax (CIT) was brought down to 25 percent—an 8-percent tax reduction. “But did we see benefits trickle down to workers?” Zubiri asked.

For SMEs, the 33-percent income tax rate went down to 20 percent in CREATE.

He also debunked observations that the Senate-backed wage law will put Philippine labor costs way beyond its peers in Asean, hence, not competitive.

For his part, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva recalled that, “Over the years, regional minimum wages have not kept up with rising prices, and the real value of the minimum wage has fallen 28 percent on average across all regions nationwide. In fact, based on the 2023 poverty threshold, all the regional minimum wage rates are lower than the regional poverty thresholds.”

To alleviate concerns, it was established during the interpellations and from the various studies and evidence put on record that increasing the daily minimum wage will have very minimal impact on inflation and low probability of causing job losses. There are also enough safeguards and fiscal relief in place to ensure that MSMEs, particularly micro enterprises, will not be negatively affected by the said increase, Villanueva pointed out.

Image credits: Michael O. Ligalig | Dreamstime.com





