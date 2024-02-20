Iconic Greenbelt 1 to undergo major redevelopment

On April 1, 2024, the iconic Greenbelt 1, designed by National Artist for architecture Leandro V. Locsin will be torn down as part of the redevelopment program of Ayala Malls. Aside from Greenbelt 1, other malls scheduled for redevelopment are Glorietta 2, TriNoma, and Ayala Center Cebu.

Greenbelt 1 Interior

Ayala Malls vice president and area head for Greenbelt AC Legarda said in a recent press briefing that the 41-year old Greenbelt 1 would be developed into a luxury mall showcasing leading global retail brands. “We have been receiving a lot of applications from brands that we’ve never imagined would be interested in Manila,” Legarda said.

Greenbelt 2 Corner View

“So there was a trip that we made in Singapore and we were pleasantly surprised that most of the luxury brands would like to meet with us and they now believe that and they want to be part of us. So we are in the process of finalizing our mix to make sure that we offer the best of the best to our customers, “ Legarda explained.

Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Ayala senior Vice President and head of leasing and hospitality pointed out that Ayala Malls management decided to redevelop Greenbelt 1 because of the huge increase in mall goers from its younger counterparts Greenbelt 3 and 4 when it renovated the two malls. Moreover, Zobel de Ayala said they saw an increase in demand from what they call heritage luxury brands such as Christian Dior and Feregamo. “We were quite impressed with the take up of the market for some of these products and so Greenbelt is specifically being renovated in an effort to allow for more of these brands,” she explained.

She added that these global heritage brands that Ayala Malls was planning to invite do not currenly have a presence in the country. They will take space specifically in Greenbelt 2 Zobel de Ayala noted.

Impressed by the track record of Ayala Mall, Zobel de Ayala said that the Greenbelt mall is considered as the emerging fashion and luxury address not only in the Philippines, but in the Southeast Asian brands as well.

Although these brands are not present even in the region, she said that they might make their debut in the Philippines in a Greenbelt mall. “And it’s a market where you have brands, which are also very active online,” she said.

According to Zobel de Ayala, Greenbelt 1 will be reopening with new totally-mixed retail offerings by 2028 stressing it as a big endeavor for the Ayala Malls management. Greenbelt 1 will have four levels of basement parking and four levels of retail spaces above.

She said Ayala Malls would consult global experts to integrate aspects of the old Greenbelt which many mall goers have loved and carried fond memories during their shopping activities. San Francisco, California-based architectural firm Gensler will the handle the project architect of Greenbelt 1.

The path towards redevelopment

Zobel de Ayala said Ayala Malls decided to embark on a P13 billion redevelopment to be able to respond to the changes during and before the pandemic, and customer habits and preferences have evolved. With a plethora of choices available and a fierce competition for customers’ time and attention, the Harvard educated Zobel de Ayala stressed that Ayala Malls is reinventing its flagship malls to meet the evolving needs and wants of the market, and to lead the way in redefining third spaces—to give Filipinos have exciting, memorable places where they can interact with each other and the brands they love. “This bold ambition is the heart of our visionary reinvention of our flagship malls,” she said.

Zobel de Ayala said the redevelopment will transform the malls to become remarkable spaces where customers can discover and enjoy unique and best-in-class experiences for retail, dining, entertainment, and leisure. “Lush greeneries and open spaces­—a signature Ayala Malls feature—will continue to be a key element, with outdoor parks and al fresco spaces seamlessly integrated into the mall dynamics,” Zobel de Ayala stressed.

She said redeveloped malls will offer the best experience for both the mall goers and retailers. “The redevelopment will unleash the full potential of the malls’ retail spaces, enhance areas for convergence and experiences, and create spaces that challenge Ayala Malls’ retailers to bring their best,” she explained.

Being an important part of the Ayala brand, Zobel de Ayala said sustainability will be present in every mall. She said sustainability is an important facet of the new design, and will allow businesses to grow and flourish, while being more efficient in its operations with lower environmental impact.